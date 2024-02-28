Established 1826 — Oldest College Newspaper West of the Alleghenies
I wish Quesadilla Express had free shipping

Senior Staff Writer, Abbey Elizondo, and friends thoroughly enjoyed new Oxford restaurant, Quesadilla Express.
If you’ve been in Oxford for more than a few months, you know how routine some of the restaurants can get, ordering similar menu items over and over with no change. 

Recently, I stumbled upon Quesadilla Express. It’s the perfect new place for anyone who loves Tex-Mex cuisine and a quiet place to eat with friends. The location gives you a chance to get away from the familiar streets of Uptown, and my favorite part, the chance to get Dairy Queen on your way back home. 

When I first walked in, I was greeted with a fun wall of plants and flowers with a bright pink sign in the center that said “Quesadilla Express” in loopy cursive. It’s the perfect setup to take pictures with friends before having a great meal. 

I’ve already been there twice this semester and can’t wait to go back. The first meal I ordered was a serving of three veggie soft tacos with plenty of toppings and salsa to top it off. What I like about the portions at Quesadilla Express is the versatility of what I can get in my taco bowl. Unlike Chipotle, which rarely has good salsa and fresh toppings I like, this restaurant has plenty of options to customize tacos, burritos, and of course, quesadillas. 

The second time I went to Quesadilla Express, I ordered the dish named after the restaurant, their “quesadilla express,” a quesadilla with a veggie filling of mushrooms and peppers with a side of chips and queso. I love restaurants that give me portions for multiple meals, and this even included chips and queso that I could take home. 

For those nervous about spice level, I would urge you to try Quesadilla Express. The only dish I found slightly spicy was the queso, but even then, I wasn’t reaching for water or having to grab a tissue for watery eyes. Everything I’ve had was well-seasoned and customized to my tastes, so if you’re a fan of jalapeños, there’s an option for you too. 

If you’re in need of some quality Tex-Mex that’s not your typical Fiesta Charra, go to Quesadilla Express. The service there is kind and considerate, while giving you the perfect meal to take home and enjoy a second time. 

Rating: 8/10

