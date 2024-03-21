Miami Hockey announces Anthony Noreen as new head coach

Miami University has announced Anthony Noreen as the hockey program's new head coach following the release of Chris Bergeron. He is the seventh head coach in team history.

Noreen, 41, brings a wealth of experience to the role. He served in many roles for the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL), including head coach, general manager and president of hockey operations. He held the titles of head coach and president of hockey operations simultaneously before being hired by Miami.

"I am honored and humbled to be the next head hockey coach at Miami University," Noreen said. "I would like to thank David Sayler and Brad Okel for their belief in me and the alumni of this storied program for creating something special to build upon. I look forward to being a part of the next chapter of Miami Hockey and establishing a standard that all our supporters can be proud of."

Noreen was hired in 2017 as the Storm’s eighth head coach and promptly led the team back to the postseason in his first year behind the bench.

Following that season, the program saw its best regular season performance, with a record of 45-12-3-2, a total of 95 points and the most wins in the team’s history.

Under Noreen's guidance, the Storm won their franchise’s second Anderson Cup Championship. As a result, he won the USHL Coach of the Year award for the second time in his career.

Overall, Noreen is the winningest coach in Storm history, having produced a record of 236-126-24-18. In his seven seasons, the team has not missed the playoffs.

The Chicago native played four seasons at the Division III level at The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point from 2003-07. He became an assistant coach at the program for three seasons before being hired as an assistant coach by the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL.

Noreen became head coach of the Phantoms in 2011. In 2015, he won his first USHL Coach of the Year award and his first Anderson Cup Championship.

Later in 2015, the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL hired him as their head coach before he was fired in 2017 and hired by Tri-City.

Noreen coached 34 NHL draft picks with the Storm. In his tenure, the program produced over 100 Division I college players, and the 2024 NCAA tournament alone featured 24 Storm alumni.

