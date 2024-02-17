Just another headline dump

Humor editors break record long streak of not having a headline dump; no one notices
Another Valentine’s Day has come and gone; humor editors still single
St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner, time to harvest my potatoes
Farmer student facing unemployment after dad retires from J.P. Morgan
FACT: On campus dining options got so much better after I moved off campus
New Apple goggles sweeping the nation; my mom still won’t buy me one
FACT: Men who go to the gym regularly cry in the shower after making eye contact with women
As Women’s History Month begins, Bass Pro Shops, Home Depot and Ace Hardware stockpile ear-plugs
McDonald’s faces lawsuits as Shamrock Shakes proven not to be the official drink of choice for leprechauns
Pledging first-year boys conveniently “felt like cleaning the entire frat house” prior to inspection
Humor writers try to write a political joke, editors inform them that they will be replaced by an ad again in next week’s edition
Sliced vegetable supply increases in university dining halls as “Get to the choppa!” rings across campus
The only thing Rocky-er than this headline dump is my party-to-school balance
Syllabus week has been over for weeks and so has my will to get out of bed
The weather is improving, my GPA is not (it’s very concerning)
Humor staff volunteers writer for Rocky VII; Stallone scoffs
Students line the streets to get a glimpse of Stallone; what else will we waste our time with?
Stallone and Tyson to come out of retirement because Crawford asked nicely