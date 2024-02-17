Miami men’s basketball looking to bounce back against Central Michigan on Love.Honor.Care day

This will be the 83rd all-time meeting between the RedHawks and the Chippewas

This Saturday, the journey to the Mid-American Conference (MAC) tournament continues as our Miami RedHawks (12-14, 6-7 in MAC play) will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (16-10, 10-3 in MAC play) at Millett.

The RedHawks have lost four of their last five games, including Tuesday night's 77-58 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos. They currently sit at seventh place in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Chippewas, winners of four of their last five including a thrilling overtime victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, sit at third place.

In their meeting earlier in the season, the Chippewas came out on top, 71-55, due to a dominant first half that saw Central Michigan go up by 18 after the first 20 minutes of play. Leading the charge offensively for the RedHawks were senior guard Darweshi Hunter with 16 points and senior center Anderson Mirambeaux with 13 points.

Central Michigan was led by 18 points from junior guard Anthony Pritchard and 14 points from senior guard Brian Taylor. The Chippewas also out-rebounded the RedHawks 42-30.

This will be the 83rd all-time meeting between the two. The RedHawks have won 56 of those games. However, Central Michigan has won four of the last five matchups, with three of those wins being over double digits.

The game will be preceded by Miami’s women's basketball team taking on the Toledo Rockets at 1 p.m. Tip off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The RedHawks are currently given a 70.2% chance of victory according to ESPN analytics.

While the RedHawks have hit a cold streak at the wrong time, being only a game away from ninth place and having their ticket to Cleveland taken away, there is no reason that they can’t get back on track, especially with some of their success earlier in the season.

