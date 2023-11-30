Miami football to Orlando, will play Appalachian State in Cure Bowl

The 2023 Mid-American Conference champion Miami RedHawks football team will face the Appalachian State Mountaineers for the first time in history in the 2023 Cure Bowl.﻿

On Sunday, it was announced that 2023 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Champion Miami University football (11-2, 7-1 MAC) will play the Appalachian State University Mountaineers (8-5, 6-2 Sun Belt) in the 2023 Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl.

The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 3:30 p.m. at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, on the campus of the University of Central Florida. It will be telecast on ABC.

Since its inception in 2015, the Cure Bowl has raised over $4.1 million for cancer research.

Appalachian State shocked the college football world on Nov. 18 by upsetting then-undefeated No. 18 James Madison University on the same day ESPN’s College Gameday was in Harrisonburg. The Mountaineers took No. 17 University of North Carolina to double-overtime Week 2. They lost to Troy University in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game.

“They’re electric athletically,” Miami head coach Chuck Martin said at a press conference Monday morning.

The RedHawks will leave for the game Tuesday, Dec. 12, the week of exams at Miami. According to Martin, it’s something his team is still working through.

“The biggest shame would be if these kids didn’t get to enjoy their bowl trip,” Martin said. “Some online exams proctored on the trip will probably have to happen … [the game is] a four-hour commercial for the university.”

@jackschmelznger

schmelj2@miamioh.edu