PHOTOS: Miami synchronized skating kicks off the season with a marvel

The RedHawks’ synchronized skating team looked primed and ready during the season kick-off exhibition at Goggin Ice Center on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Skaters from both the senior and collegiate teams got to put on a marvelous showcase for the spectators, who were mostly friends and families. Teagan Phillips, a first-year business major at Miami, came to the exhibition in support of her roommate. She appreciated the team’s performance.

“It’s super fun to watch,” Phillips said. “I’m super excited.”

The senior team finished among the top six in the 2022-2023 ISU World Synchronized Skating Championship. Head varsity coach Carla DeGirolamo, entering her 15th season as head of the synchronized skating program this year, said that the goals for the senior team this season are to win the National Championship, acquire international medals and qualify for the World Team.

She believes this year’s roster has the technical skills, the drive and the synergy needed for success.

“They’re very motivated,” DeGirolamo said. “They work very well as a group. They’re a cohesive unit and that will definitely show in their skating.”

The RedHawk senior team will travel to Irvine, California, this November to compete in the Fall Classics — the team’s first major competition of the 2023-2024 season.

“You're going to see some really strong solid skating,” DeGirolamo said. “You're going to see an excited group of athletes because that first competition of the season always brings a lot of energy.”

dotm@miamioh.edu