Six interesting locations to visit around Oxford

Oxford has a lot of fun activities, restaurants and stores to visit, but if you’re looking for somewhere to go outside the city’s limits, here are six places to visit just outside of Oxford.

Hueston Woods State Park

6301 Park Office Rd, College Corner, OH 45003

Located some five miles northeast of Oxford, the Hueston Woods State Park was once a part of the sea that covered Ohio. Now, the park is home to a multitude of sites for activities, including a golf course, pontoon, fishing boat, canoe and kayak rentals and several hiking trails. The park also offers campgrounds with both electric and non-electric options and is open 24 hours a day. Visiting the park is free, but rentals range from $20-$400 depending on the type of rental and time of use.

EnterTRAINment Junction

7379 Squire Ct, West Chester Township, OH 45069

Home to the world’s largest indoor train display, EnterTRAINment Junction promises even non-train enthusiasts an entertaining stroll through its halls. It includes an indoor fun maze, and visitors can also ride a small indoor train and pilot their own model train on select days. Tickets cost $16.95 per person, and the park is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 - 6 p.m. Sundays.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving

7689 Warehouse Row, Liberty Township, OH 45069

You can learn to fly with this amazing experience. iFLY Indoor Skydiving offers guests the opportunity to fly, assisted by trained instructors and indoor wind tunnels. This is the perfect chance to try something new for anyone seeking a unique experience. Two flights cost $89.99 per person. iFLY is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but is open 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The WEB Extreme Entertainment

7172 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069

The WEB Extreme Entertainment combines go-karting ($12 per person), laser tag ($9 per person), mini bowling ($5), an arcade and a restaurant all under one roof. It is fun for everyone and a great choice for those who want access to a variety of activities at once. The amusement center is open from 1 - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 - 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum

1763 Hamilton Cleves Rd, Hamilton, OH 45013

One of the most interesting parks in Butler County, Pyramid Hill sports both an extensive outdoor arrangement of sculptures as well as a museum showcasing the art form. The complex presents a wide range of nature and art and is an enlightening experience to walk through. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday, and tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children between 6 to 12 years old.

Jungle Jim’s International Market

5440 Dixie Hwy, Fairfield, OH 45014

Known to some as the “Disneyland of grocery stores,” any visit to Jungle Jim’s International Market can turn a seemingly boring chore into an experience to be remembered.

Jungle Jim’s features a tremendous array of food from all over the world and has huge amounts of thematic decoration on display in the store, including a giant soup can on a swing, a decorative diorama depicting jungle animals right outside the entrance and a big cheese wheel.

Whether you’re picking up your favorite chips or getting the week’s groceries, Jungle Jim’s is one of the best options available.

