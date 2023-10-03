Press conference takeaways: Gage Larvadain injury update and more

Chuck Martin's Miami RedHawks host Bowling Green State University on Saturday, hoping to go 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2010.

This Saturday, Miami University football has the chance for its first 2-0 start in Mid-American Conference play since 2010. Already this season, Miami started 3-1 (and now 4-1) for the first time since 2003.

The RedHawks host Bowling Green State University this weekend for their second home game of the season. On Monday, Oct. 2, Miami football head coach Chuck Martin and redshirt-junior defensive lineman Corey Suttle were available to the media for Miami football’s weekly Monday press conference. Here were some takeaways from that presser.

Injury report: Larvadain should be back soon

At last week’s presser, Martin didn’t rule out star junior receiver Gage Larvadain against Kent State University. He sounded optimistic about Larvadain’s status and he made clear that it wasn’t a season ending injury.

Right after the game against Kent, he classified Larvadain’s injury as “week-to-week.” On Monday, he said there’s a chance the speedster suits up this weekend.

“Gage couldn’t quite get ready [for Kent State],” Martin said. “He was close. If we would’ve let him play he would’ve played … he’ll be pushing to get ready.”

Through four games this season, Larvadain has recorded 488 total yards and four touchdowns.

On Saturday, redshirt-senior Joe Wilkins (three catches for 110 yards) and redshirt-junior Cade McDonald (four catches for 62 yards) filled in nicely for Larvadain, but they can’t match his ability to instill fear in defenses. Larvadain’s speed and deep-play threat add to the RedHawk offense both directly and indirectly.

Altogether, the RedHawks are looking pretty good on the injury front.

“It’s standard going into Week 6,” Martin said. “A lot of guys beat up, but we came out pretty good.”

Defensive line shined

On Saturday, Kent State gained 86 yards on the ground on 35 attempts. The Golden Flashes also lost 50, which makes their net gain 36. That’s barely over one yard per carry.

It was a dominant performance from Miami’s defensive front on Saturday. Martin went further than just praising his d-line’s performance.

“We always talk about that, that's probably our most talented group of players,” Martin said.

The RedHawks made life hell for Kent quarterback Michael Alaimo in the game, sacking him seven times. They were in the backfield all day, recording 11 tackles for a loss.

Bowling Green won’t be easy

Like last week, Martin stressed that his team needs to take it one game at a time. The amount of parity in the MAC means that no opponent can be taken lightly. Last week, Toledo barely beat Northern Illinois, 35-33. Toledo is the MAC’s odds-on-favorite, while Northern Illinois went 2-6 in-conference last season and already lost to an FCS opponent in 2023.

Bowling Green, on the other hand, had a spectacular Week 5. The team went to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech and scored 38 consecutive points on the way to a 38-27 upset. The Falcons beat the spread against Georgia Tech by more than 30 points.

“I knew they were good before they went down and kicked Georgia Tech’s [ass],” Martin said. “They had a good MAC season last year. They’re one of many talented MAC football teams.”

Family weekend and cancer awareness game

Saturday is Miami’s cancer awareness game. Each year at the cancer awareness game, each RedHawk chooses a color for a ribbon to wear on his helmet.

“I chose blue,” Suttle said. “It signifies colon cancer. My high school counselor actually passed from it last year. It’s a tribute to her. She did a lot for me.”

The RedHawks kick off next at 3:30 on Saturday, Oct. 7. The game against the Bowling Green Falcons starts at 3:30 p.m.

