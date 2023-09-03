Why should you join The Miami Student? Here’s what alumni have to say about their time at TMS

Photo by Tim Carlin | The Miami Student



Tim Carlin (’22)

My name is Tim Carlin, and I’m currently a civic engagement reporter at Houston Landing. The Landing is a new, nonprofit newsroom covering Houston’s historically underserved communities with a mission of advancing democracy through journalism.

Working for the Landing has been such a rewarding experience so far, and I can honestly say I don’t think I’d be working here if it weren't for my time at The Student.

I graduated from Miami in 2022 with degrees in journalism and American studies. Throughout my four years at Miami, I worked my way up the ranks at The Student from news reporter to editor-in-chief.

Working at The Student taught me invaluable skills about being a journalist that I still use today. I learned hard skills like how to quickly and thoroughly cover breaking news, and how to effectively lead a team of reporters. But I also learned things about myself and the type of person I wanted to be.

The Student taught me that in an era when journalism is needed more than ever but valued by some as an expendable nuisance, every story – every word – counts.

Photo by Briah Lumpkins | The Miami Student



Briah Lumpkins (’22)

My name is Briah Lumpkins, and I’m currently a Suburban Reporter at the Houston Landing, a new nonprofit newsroom focused on public service journalism.

My time at The Student helped me become a more confident and intentional reporter. The opportunity to cover so many different things without being restricted to a single beat allowed me to build my skills in many areas. This versatility helped me when securing internships, a fellowship and eventually a full-time job.

I left Miami with so many great connections and mentors that have helped me so much post-grad. Joining The Student was one of the best decisions I made at Miami.

Photo by Megan Zahneis | The Miami Student



Megan Zahneis (’19)

I'm a senior reporter at The Chronicle of Higher Education, a trade publication based in Washington, D.C. that covers colleges and universities. I graduated from Miami in 2019 with a major in journalism, co-major in interactive media studies and minor in disability studies.

Having worked at The Miami Student my entire time at Miami, eventually as editor-in-chief of TMS Magazine and managing editor of the paper, I credit The Student with teaching me what it's like to work in a newsroom — from receiving assignments and pitching stories to meeting deadlines, working with editors and producing a print product.

At The Student, I also learned to cover a beat and develop ongoing relationships with sources, skills that helped me land an internship, fellowship and eventually a permanent job at the Chronicle.

Photo by Reis Thebault | The Miami Student



Reis Thebault (’16)

As the Washington Post’s West Coast Correspondent, I cover everything from gun violence to wildflowers. I’m based in Los Angeles but my reporting takes me to some of the region's most remote corners.

I graduated from Miami in 2016 after majoring in journalism and individualized studies (shoutout to the Western Program). One of my first acts as a college student was signing up to write for The Student, and I recommend anyone interested in journalism — or in scrutinizing this institution — do the same. I held various writing and editing positions and eventually became the paper’s editor-in-chief.

My time there was as valuable as any internship. And it was great fun. There’s no other school activity that allows you to walk into the offices of the university’s most powerful figures and ask them about the most pressing matters on campus on behalf of your peers and professors, all while making something with your best friends.

Photo by Provided by Barbara Zigli | The Miami Student



Barbara Zigli (’75)

It’s no exaggeration to say that working at The Student set the direction for the rest of my life. When I joined the paper as a first-year in 1971, I thought of it as just an extracurricular activity and (maybe) a good way to meet guys. TMS gradually took over more of my time as I became copy editor and co-managing editor, until it turned out to be the single most important aspect of my college education.

My experience at The Student got me an internship at The Cincinnati Enquirer, which hired me as a reporter after I graduated with a BA in English/journalism in 1975. When Gannett decided to start a new national newspaper in 1982, I became a member of the initial staff at USA Today.

I loved reporting, but in 1987 I decided I wanted to try something different, so I joined the Foreign Service at the U.S. Information Agency (later merged with the State Department). My journalism background proved very useful in my public affairs and press officer positions in Beijing, Chengdu, Moscow, Hong Kong and Bratislava.

Now retired and looking back, I can see that what I learned at The Student and subsequent journalism jobs gave me more than just a great career. It also gave me the ability to express my thoughts clearly in writing, a crucial skill in many situations. Even more important, it gave me the opportunity to meet people very different from myself and learn to see the world from their perspective.