Four former Miami RedHawks broke training camp on NFL rosters for Week 1 of the 2023 Season. Defensive end Dominique Robinson is on the Chicago Bears, safety Mike Brown is on the Tennessee Titans, linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is on the Minnesota Vikings and

offensive lineman Tommy Doyle is on the Buffalo Bills.

Robinson and Brown, a fifth-rounder and a former undrafted free agent respectively, are listed as second on the depth charts of their respective teams at their respective positions.

In his rookie season in 2022, Robinson played in all 17 games with the Bears, recording 30 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. Brown played in three games with the Cleveland Browns in 2022, also his rookie season, and recorded one tackle.

Pace Jr., who transferred to the University of Cincinnati for 2022 after three seasons with the RedHawks, is also listed as the backup linebacker on the Vikings roster. Pace went undrafted this April after being the first unanimous All-American in Cincinnati history.

Doyle sustained what Bills coach Sean McDermott called a season-ending left knee injury in the team’s second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 19. He played 11 games for Buffalo in his rookie season after being a fifth round pick in 2021, and then last season he tore his ACL in his only game played, Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

Lonnie Phelps, who played three seasons with the RedHawks before transferring to Kansas for his senior season in 2022, is listed on the Cleveland Browns practice squad to start 2023. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after being Second-team All-Big 12 in 2022.

Kicker Sam Sloman, the only other RedHawk to be drafted since Chuck Martin became Miami’s head coach in 2014, is currently listed on the roster of the Vegas Vipers of the XFL. In his NFL Career, which so far spanned 2020 and 2021, Sloman made 10 of 13 field goal attempts and 23 of 26 extra point tries for the Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

John Harbaugh and Sean McVay, who graduated from Miami in 1984 and 2007 respectively, both continue to coach the teams they’ve won Super Bowls with. Harbaugh is the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens and McVay is the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

A statue of McVay was erected in the Cradle of Coaches Plaza south of Yager Stadium in May 2023, joining Harbaugh who was immortalized in 2014.

Mac Hippenhammer, who signed with the Cincinnati Bengals on May 12 after recording more than 1,400 receiving yards over three seasons with the RedHawks, is now a fashion model, according to his LinkedIn page.

