PHOTOS: Students return to Oxford for the 2023-24 school year

A family unloads the last of their things to move into Brandon Hall.

Another year, another #MoveinMiami. Over the weekend students made their way back to Oxford, onto campus and into residence halls and housing uptown.

The Office of Residence Life had its hands full with more than 4,000 students moving in for their first year at Miami University (not to mention the class above them), and the city of Oxford once again accommodated herds of U-Haul trucks and piles of packages for juniors and seniors living in town.

Movers dealt with heat as well as rain while Miami tried to streamline the whole process with water stations, a hardware pop-up shop, and helpful groups of residence life staff.

