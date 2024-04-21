Summer headline dump

Student discovers the final is cumulative and breaks down in King
HELP: I still cannot read my Degree Audit
POLL: 26% of students said the most important issue in the upcoming elections is lowering the drinking age to 18
STYLE: Wearing sports jerseys to class and the bar, even if your team is not playing, is the new fad
Will Weismann finally gets to have a Wednesday without country music
Teacher confused when students Ben Dover, Kari Mysac, Justin DeFront and Anita Dump have 0% attendance for the semester
ADVICE: You can’t stress about your final if you don’t know it’s happening
BREAKING: Record number of Google searches asking “Why didn’t I find my Miami Merger”
Harry Potter fan club members jealous of graduating Seniors’ robes
Humor writers lament over never receiving emails from fans, realize we’re the only ones who think we’re funny
OPINION: Spring allergies are the worst thing to happen since Miami switched to a new Bannerweb website
Miami students send notes to their parents’ bank account as a thank you for their paying for their Ford Broncos, Jeeps and literally everything else
Enjoy what you're reading?
Signup for our newsletter
Miami parking services admit to being members of the KGB, ANTIFA and funneling money from students for their own personal meth lab
OPINION: F*** registration
Wearing your sorority clothes around campus raises your coolness by 10%, study finds
Humor writers to start an OnlyFans to garner more attention to their section
OPINION: Being a Miami athlete makes you the coolest person around and you should make sure everyone else knows how entitled you are