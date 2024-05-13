Miami Softball wins third consecutive MAC championship

The RedHawks won their third consecutive Mid-American Conference (MAC) championship against the Cardinals

The Miami University RedHawks softball team won its third consecutive Mid-American Conference (MAC) championship and its fourth consecutive title against the Ball State University Cardinals 8-0.

The No. 6 Cardinals clinched a spot in the championship game after defeating the Ohio University Bobcats 5-1 last night. The No. 1 RedHawks had defeated the Bobcats as well earlier in the afternoon to punch their ticket.

Miami was led by two runs each from senior infielder Karli Spaid and graduate-student infielder Holly Blaska. Four RedHawks contributed one run to the final scoreboard.

Fifth-year outfielder Kate Kobayashi, junior outfielder Jenna Golembiewski, graduate-student catcher Allie Cummins and sophomore infielder Reagan Bartholomew each contributed one run.

The RedHawks put the first points on the board in the bottom of the third inning after an infield hit from Spaid allowed Kobayashi to cross home plate. Miami added another three before the inning ended to give the team a 4-0 lead.

Three more runs were added in the fourth inning to extend the RedHawk’s lead, and a final run in the fifth inning finished the game early. Sixth-year pitcher Addy Jarvis allowed just one hit from the Cardinals.

After the game, four RedHawks were named to the conference All-Tournament team: Spaid, Bartholomew, first-year infielder Sami Bewick and first-year pitcher Madilyn Reeves. Spaid also earned the tournament MVP after scoring four runs over the weekend.

Their conference victory clinched the RedHawks a spot in the NCAA tournament. They will face the University of Virginia Cavaliers in the regional round in Knoxville, Tennessee, on May 17.

Last year, Miami went 2-2 in the regional round, winning against the Eastern Illinois University Panthers and once against the University of Kentucky Wildcats. The losses to the Wildcats in the first game and the Northwestern University Wildcats ultimately eliminated the RedHawks.

Miami has reached the NCAA tournament every year since 2021 but has been unable to get past the regional round. However, this season has been characterized by excellence, with the RedHawks being ranked in the top 40 of college softball teams. With the way the season has gone so far, anything is possible for Miami in the national competition.

