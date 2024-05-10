Miami RedHawks progress past the Ohio Bobcats for their second win in the 2024 MAC tournament

A two-run homer from Karli Spaid gave the RedHawks the lead in their 3-1 victory over the Bobcats

The Miami University RedHawks softball team continued their winning streak in the 2024 Mid-American Conference (MAC) tournament against the Ohio University Bobcats, winning 3-1. Their victory clinched the RedHawks a spot in the championship game tomorrow.

The No. 1 RedHawks and the No. 2 Bobcats faced each other for another Battle of the Bricks after a regular season matchup in late March. Miami swept that series 3-0, including a 16-13 scoreboard.

The postseason rematch was ultimately decided in the first inning. The Bobcats earned the first run of the game after junior infielder Lauren Yuhas reached home from a fly ball. The RedHawks took a 2-1 lead after senior infielder Karli Spaid hit a two-run homer that brought fifth year outfielder Kate Kobayashi home in the bottom of the first.

Another run from junior outfielder Jenna Golembiewski gave the RedHawks a 3-1 lead and finalized the scoreboard for the game. For the rest of the six innings, neither team scored. First-year pitcher Madilyn Reeves allowed just three hits.

The Bobcats played again at 8 p.m. against the No. 6 Ball State University Cardinals, who beat the No. 5 Central Michigan University Chippewas 7-6 and the No. 4 University of Toledo Rockets 9-7 earlier in the day. The Cardinals beat the Bobcats 5-1 for their third win of the day and secured a spot in the championship.

The Cardinals were led by redshirt junior McKayla Timmons and redshirt sophomore McKenna Mulholland with five runs each on the day, including three from both against the Rockets.

Miami last faced Ball State in April for a doubleheader. The RedHawks won both games 8-3 and 4-2. Three home runs from the RedHawks in the first game put them at 116 for the season and broke the conference record for home runs in a single season. The No. 6 Cardinals swept the No. 3 Western Michigan University Broncos 6-0 in their first matchup of the tournament but fell 8-0 to the Bobcats.

The RedHawks will have a chance at their third consecutive MAC championship tomorrow.

@thekethan04

babukc2@miamioh.edu







