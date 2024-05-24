Billie Eilish’s ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ tells stories of sadness and love through cohesive, vibrant beats

I have been a fan of Billie Eilish since her debut album, “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” I remember going to the record store, picking up a copy the day it was released and immediately falling in love with the album. I had never heard anything like it.

That’s the unique thing about Eilish. Her music isn’t made to follow any standards or please anyone but herself. That’s what I love about her.

On May 17, Eilish released her third album, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.” The album, though only 10 songs in length, manages to tell a variety of stories in a cohesive way. The songs all go together — it feels like a genuine album. Everything is there for a reason and there isn’t a single outlier.

The album is once again a collaboration between Eilish and her brother, Finneas, a frequent collaborator of hers. Most recently, the two collaborated on the single “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.”

“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” does not disappoint. The songs are filled with so much build and emotion, and it’s clear that Eilish put her all into this album. It is most definitely a no-skip record.

The most anticipated track from this album was “LUNCH,” the second song. It’s Eilish’s first song about queerness since coming out, and she teased it for fans by playing a verse at Coachella. She’s since released different snippets, getting fans hyped for the track. It’s a fun, exciting contrast from the rest of the album.

However, “LUNCH” isn’t the only track that stands out. In track six, “THE GREATEST,” Eilish sings a song about desire and sacrifice. It starts out slower, but eventually builds in a way similar to her song “Happier Than Ever.” This song and “CHIHIRO” both have so much build and suspense, making them some of the most powerful songs on the album.

Similar to Eilish’s debut album, I immediately fell in love with this one, too. As soon as I was able to, I purchased a copy on vinyl and have been listening to it on repeat ever since.

This album, like most of Eilish’s music, is unmatched. She puts so much thought and power into every song she releases, and she is so unbelievably honest in her work.

Eilish never misses, and this album is no exception.

Rating: 9/10

