Oxford, Ohio transformed into “Creativity City” for the day

Ohio’s display of creativity & innovation took place on April 21 where Creativity City celebrated its eighth year in partnership with Miami University and the city of Oxford

Creativity City is recognized as the international headquarters of World Creativity & Innovation and the annual home of World Creativity & Innovation Day which is celebrated in 160 countries.

World Creativity & Innovation celebrates Miami as one of the United Nations Academic Impact thought-leaders, meaning images of Oxford’s festivities will be circulated globally.

This year, Creativity City – hosted by the Miami University Community for Creativity & Innovation (MUCCI) – partnered with student organizations and local Oxford businesses such as the Miami Environmental Professionals Association (MEPA), UP Magazine and MUF&D to pull off its biggest event to date.

Miami’s event, which built on an earlier collaboration with EarthFest, featured a fashion show, volleyball game and live concert with student and professional performers throughout the day.

“Our purpose is to ignite imagination, creativity and innovation throughout Miami and Oxford,” Jacob Shachter, an emerging technology in business and design and entrepreneurship co-major, said.

Shachter led the organization of the event.

“Creativity City wants to show people that you are creative every day in many different ways,” Shachter said. “We want you to experience the world differently, learn to play and release your inner child. We want to spark something in you that allows you to see the world in a new light.”

