If there is one thing that I hate in this world, it’s rain. Even though I live by corn fields and I grew up hearing people say, “We needed that rain. Good for the crops,” I still hate it.

When Morgan Wallen says, “I could use a little rain, beatin’ on the window pain,” I couldn’t disagree more. I only want rain when I am in my apartment or cozily tucked into my tent (Opinion and GreenHawks editor, Sam Norton, could tell you how much I hate rain from our Spring Break backpacking trip).

I am fully convinced that Oxford is more rainforest than rainforests are. When it rains in OxVegas, it POURS. One moment the sun shines beautifully throughout the town, then the next moment we are in the middle of the monsoon season.

I love swimming and I love water, but there is definitely a time and place for being wet and I definitely wouldn’t consider walking to class one of those times. Most of the time, I’m prepared. I have a nice rain jacket and waterproof shoes that keep me drier than my 8:30 a.m. lecture.

But rain appears out of effing nowhere leaving me looking like I just showered with my clothes on. This happened back to back days this past week.

One day, I was walking back from the Rec and it was POURING. It wasn’t raining on the way there so I thought I’d be safe. Nope. Instead, I had a main character moment walking through the rain trying to drown out my sorrows.

I got lots of looks of pity from people driving by in their nice, dry cars. Sigh. On the bright side, I had my waterproof shoes so my socks were dry! I hate wet socks more than rain believe it or not.

Then the next day I went to park my car and as I was pulling into my spot, a lil’ drizzle began. I was like, “Oh this isn’t too bad.” Mother nature once again said “SIKE” screw you Ted and dropped acorn-size hail all over me.

I started sprinting back to my apartment saying “Shit. Shit. Shit” as the ice droppings stung my skin over and over again. Shoutout to my SLM 338 and 375 teachers for helping me to develop my positive self-talk and mental toughness in situations like these! I only wish I was mentally tough enough to withstand wet socks…

I will be starting a petition to have classes canceled when it rains so email me if you want to sign!

john1595@miamioh.edu



