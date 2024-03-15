Women’s swim and dive place second at the 2023-24 MAC Championships

Miami’s women’s swimming and diving team placed second at the MAC championships this year

The Miami University RedHawks women’s swimming and diving team placed second in the 2023-24 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championships following a weekend in Athens, Ohio. They finished just behind the University of Akron Zips.

The championships began on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Miami finished the day tied for first but fell to second place for the remainder of the weekend and finished with 652.5 points overall.

On day one, the RedHawks’ 800 freestyle relay team — made up of senior Nicole Maier, sophomore Julia Waechter, first-year Kaylin Herbet and sophomore Greta Kolbeck — finished first overall with a time of 7:06.15, breaking the MAC conference and Miami records.

The record-breaking times did not end there, however. To conclude day two, the 400 medley relay set another program record, with junior Madeline Padavic, senior Sara Lahrach-Sanchez, junior McKenzie Reid and Maier finishing their race in 3:36.09.

Maier was soon named Most Outstanding Senior Swimmer by the MAC, finishing the season with four MAC Swimmer of the Week nominations and qualifying for the NCAA B cuts in the 400 individual medley (4:09.38) and the 100 freestyle (47.77).

Other qualifying NCAA B cuts came from senior Honor Brodie-Foy in the 100 butterfly (53.29), Kolbeck in the 200 freestyle (1:47.08), Lahrach-Sanchez in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.40) and Padavic in the 100 backstroke (53.26).

After going 7-3 in regular season competition, placing first in the Miami Invitational and Miami Classic, and putting on a strong showing at the MAC Championship, many Miami athletes were honored at the 2024 Women’s Swimming & Diving Postseason Awards ceremony.

Maier and Brodie-Foy were named to the All-MAC First Team. Both athletes will graduate this year, and they will be great losses for the team come the 2024-25 season.

Kolbeck, Padavic, Herbet and junior Erin Szczupakiewicz were also named to the All-MAC Second Team. All four will return for next year's season.

The RedHawks will return to the water for the NCAA Women’s Championships from March 20-23 in Athens, Georgia.

