The trails of Peffer Park, new and old

Warmer weather has made its way to Oxford as spring awaits just around the corner. With several days of warm weather in late February, Miami students and Oxford residents have taken advantage of the many trails scattered throughout the town and campus.

A popular spot for recreation is Peffer Park, located just down the road from Miami’s campus on State Route 27. Alongside the Peffer Park Pavillion and a large grassy field, a paved trail crosses through the park and under the road before heading deeper into the Western Woods section of Miami’s Natural Areas.

This trail is popular for walking, running, biking and skateboarding, as it is more accessible than the dirt trails found in most of Miami’s Natural Areas. That is why Oxford has decided to expand its system of paved trails, with the newest addition connecting to Peffer Park.

On Sept. 9, 2023, the City of Oxford celebrated the opening of a paved trail that leads from the DeWitt Trailhead to Leonard Howell Park. This trail was part of the Oxford Area Trail System’s plan to connect and build 12 miles of multi-use pathways around Oxford.

The new trail being constructed on the western of Peffer Park will be part of this paved multi-use trail system. Labeled as Phase Three Segment B, this trail will connect Peffer Park to Talawanda High School and is estimated to be completed later this year.

The next phases will connect the Oxford Community Park to Talawanda Middle School, and then the middle school to the high school, expected to be completed in 2024 and 2025, respectively. These trails will add to the growing recreational opportunities for all who wish to take advantage of warm, sunny days in Oxford.

nortonsm@miamioh.edu







