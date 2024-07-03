Multiple burglaries and assaults in Oxford

Between March 4 and 11, Oxford police responded to 23 incidents, according to the Oxford Police Department’s report.

On March 4, at 12:36 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 300 block of N. Poplar St. It’s suspected that the burglar walked into the house and stole cash, a credit card and jewelry, but there is no suspect at this time.

At 4:53 p.m. on March 5, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Fuller Court for an assault report. The officers learned that the complainant had a warrant out from the Ohio State Highway Patrol; he was then arrested and transferred into their custody.

On March 5, at 5:07 p.m., officers were called to the trailer park on Country Club Drive. to respond to a noise complaint of a male and female yelling at each other. The male was found to have a warrant out in Indiana. He was taken into custody and transported to Butler County Jail.

At 12:07 a.m. on March 6, officers were called to the 5000 block of College Corner Pike for an assault. When they arrived, a male refused to comply with the officers and was then arrested for obstructing official business. The male also had a warrant out through the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and was transported to Butler County Jail.

At 2:10 a.m. on March 7, officers were dispatched to the 30 block of E. High St. for an intoxicated female who was unconscious in the bathroom. Officers found that the female was 19 years old and possessed a fake ID. She was taken to McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital and charged with disorderly conduct, underage drinking and possession of a fake ID.

Later in the day March 7, at 3:01 p.m. in the 200 block of Judy Drive, a male died of what was suspected to be an overdose. A death investigation was initiated by the Criminal Investigation Unit and the coroner’s office.

At 11:37 p.m. on March 8, officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 200 block of N. Ridge Drive. Officers found forced entry of the back door. They searched the house but didn’t find the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

On March 9, at 7 a.m. in the 300 block of W. Withrow St., a caller reported hearing an argument between two people who live across the street. The female involved was found to have assaulted her boyfriend, with whom she has a child. She was arrested and transported to jail, while the male party was found to have a warrant from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and was transported by a deputy.

smith646@miamioh.edu