Miami women’s basketball looking to close the regular season on a high note after loss to Northern Illinois

Despite missing the MAC Tournament, the team’s success under Glenn Box shows an exciting future for the RedHawks.

The Miami University RedHawks women’s basketball team (8-20, 5-12 in MAC play) will close the regular season at home against the Ohio University Bobcats (11-17, 8-9 in MAC play) on Saturday in the annual Battle of the Bricks.

The RedHawks are coming off a 56-46 loss to the Northern Illinois University Huskies on Wednesday. Their loss pushed Miami to 10th in the MAC and officially knocked them out of playoff contention.

Both teams started slow in the first quarter, with Northern Illinois putting up seven to Miami’s three. However, the RedHawks followed up with 18 points in the second quarter, taking the lead 21-18.

The Huskies responded with a monstrous 22 points to retake the lead in the third quarter 40-35. The RedHawks continued to put up points, including 14 in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Miami was led that day with 16 points from first-year forward Amber Tretter and 13 points from junior forward Katey Richason, the latter of whom also contributed eight rebounds. Senior guard Hennessey Luu-Brown also chipped in eight points.

Also on Wednesday, the Bobcats emerged victorious against the Akron University Zips, winning 72-63 to clinch a spot in the MAC tournament.

Junior guard Kennedi Watkins contributed heavily to the win, putting up 26 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats. Sophomore guard Jaya McClure put in 15 points and first-year guard Bailey Tabeling put in nine.

It was a close game throughout, with neither team able to definitively take the lead. The Bobcats went up 15-9 in the first quarter, but 17 points for the Zips allowed them to close the gap to 29-26 in the second quarter. Ohio closed the book with 24 points in the third quarter. Though the Zips started to come back, they couldn’t beat the time.

With Wednesday’s win, the Bobcats secured themselves a spot in Cleveland and knocked Akron out of contention.

Miami met the Bobcats earlier in the season, where they lost 71-55. They kept things close for the most part, scoring 20 to Ohio’s 21 in the third and 15 to Ohio’s 14 in the fourth. However, the Bobcats took an early lead, first by putting up 16 to Miami’s 11 in the first and following it up with 20 to Miami’s nine in the second.

The RedHawks were led that day by Tretter with 19 points, graduate student forward Jadyn Scott with 10 and junior guard Cori Lard with nine.

Since the teams first meeting in 1975, the RedHawks have gone 58-38, but have gone 2-8 in their last 10 matchups. However, if Tretter can continue doing what she’s been doing, the RedHawks have a good chance to end the season on a high note, especially with junior forward Katey Richason coming back these past few games.

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. on March 8. Despite no longer having a chance at the MAC Tournament, Miami fans should be thrilled with the program’s success in its first year under head coach Glenn Box and should be excited for the future.

@thekethan04

babukc2@miamioh.edu



