Miami men’s basketball loses big to the Toledo Rockets at home on Red Out/Greek Night

The RedHawks suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of the Toledo Rockets, ending a three game win streak.

The Miami University RedHawks (15-15, 9-8 in MAC play) fell to the University of Toledo Rockets (19-11, 13-4 in MAC play) at home 97-63 on Oxford’s annual Red Out/Greek Night.

The RedHawks were slow from the jump, going down 11-0 in the opening minutes of the game, and then 26-4 with 12 minutes left in the first half. At one point, the Rockets pulled ahead by 33 before the first half ended.

That all-around dominant first half propelled the Toledo Rockets to their victory. By the end of the half, Toledo was up 54-24, shooting 61.5% from the field to Miami’s 30.3%.

The RedHawks put in a much better effort in the second half, but the final outcome remained lopsided. The Rockets stayed above 60% shooting for the whole game, finishing at 60.4%, while the RedHawks finished shooting 31.8%.

First-year guard Eian Elmer led the RedHawks’ offensive charge with 18 points. No other RedHawk scored in double figures, as the next highest scorers were junior guard Bradley Dean and first-year guard Mekhi Cooper with eight points each. First-year guard Evan Ipsaro led both teams in assists with seven.

As a team, the RedHawks had 27 rebounds, 11 assists, six steals, five blocks and 11 total turnovers, while shooting 8/31 from behind the arc and 13/18 at the free throw line.

With today’s win, Toledo extends its win streak over Miami to 22 games. The RedHawks last win against the Rockets came on Jan. 25, 2012.

Miami will look to bounce back this Friday at Millett against the Ohio University Bobcats in the RedHawks final game of the season.

