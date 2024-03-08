Miami men’s basketball looking to bounce back against the Ohio University Bobcats

The RedHawks will conclude their regular season against the Bobcats

The Miami University RedHawks (15-15, 9-8 in MAC play) will conclude their regular season this Friday against the Ohio University Bobcats (18-12, 12-5 in MAC play) in the Battle of the Bricks.

The RedHawks are coming off a tough 97-63 loss at the hands of the University of Toledo Rockets. First-year guard Eian Elmer led the team in scoring with 18 points, while junior guard Bradley Dean contributed eight.

For Ohio, they are coming off a 78-66 victory over the Buffalo Bulls, their fifth straight win. Junior forward AJ Clayton and senior guard Shereef Mitchell both scored 23 points to lead the Bobcats. Clayton is also the team's rebounding leader, averaging 4.5 rebounds per game.

Leading the Bobcats in scoring and assists is senior guard Jaylin Hunter, with 14.1 points per game and 5.0 assists per game.

Miami met Ohio in Athens in their last matchup, falling short 78-69. Leading the scoring effort for the RedHawks was senior center Anderson Mirambeaux with 16 points, while Elmer dropped in 14. For the Bobcats, Jaylin Hunter and Clayton combined for 37 points, Hunter with 22 and Clayton with 15.

The RedHawks jumped out to an early 19-10 advantage in that game, before four straight threes from Clayton put the Bobcats up 22-21. Ohio would extend its lead to seven by the end of the half, and never looked back from there.

Miami closed the gap to three with five minutes left in the game before the Bobcats scored six straight to extend the lead back to nine and close out the game for good.

Three pointers proved to be the differentiator that day, with the Bobcats making eight more threes than the RedHawks. If Miami wants to pull off an upset, they will have to keep up with Ohio’s attack from behind the arc.

The two teams began the Battle of the Bricks all the way back in 1908. Since then, the Bobcats have maintained a 119-95 advantage over the RedHawks, including 8-2 over the last 10.

Miami currently sits at sixth place in the conference. However, a win and a Bowling Green loss would put them at fifth, leading to a potential date with the Central Michigan University Chippewas in Cleveland, a possibility that places all the more importance on Friday’s game against Ohio. The last time the RedHawks faced off with the Chippewas, they dominated, winning the game 88-60.

Miami currently has a 36.6% chance of victory, according to ESPN analytics. With the MAC tournament fast approaching, now is the perfect time for the RedHawks to hit the gas and make a run into March.

@c__j30

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

john1610@miamioh.edu



