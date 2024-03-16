Miami Hockey head coach Chris Bergeron fired after fifth season at the helm

During his five seasons as head coach, Chris Bergeron's program accumulated a record of 35-116-16.

After a five-year tenure behind the bench, Miami University hockey head coach Chris Bergeron has been relieved of his duties.

During his five seasons as head coach, Bergeron’s program accumulated a record of 35-116-16. The 2023-24 season was particularly difficult, as the RedHawks ended with a 7-26-3 record and a 1-21-2 record in conference play, two wins and one tie fewer than the previous season.

The RedHawks finished the season on a 16-game winless streak (0-15-1).

In the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) quarterfinals against the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks, Miami fell in two games straight by final scores of 5-1 and 7-1.

The RedHawks did not win a postseason game under Bergeron.

In five seasons, Bergeron’s teams only finished outside of last place in the NCHC one time – his first year when they finished seventh. The other four years saw the RedHawks finish eighth.

"Parting ways with Coach Bergeron is a decision based on a complete analysis of his tenure as head coach at Miami,” Miami Athletic Director David Sayler wrote in the announcement. “I want to thank Chris and his entire family for their commitment to Miami Hockey, as well as to the institution and community, over a total of 19 years as a student-athlete, assistant coach and finally, head coach.”

Bergeron began his head coaching career at Miami in the 2019-20 season. After former head coach Enrico Blasi was fired, Bergeron, a former assistant under Blasi during the program’s best years, was brought in following a stint as head coach at Bowling Green State University that saw him lead the program to the NCAA tournament.

"Miami Hockey plays an important role within our athletic department and the campus community as a whole,” Sayler wrote. “It has a strong tradition of success and achievement, something we will lean in on as we transition the leadership of our program.”

The first couple of years under Bergeron’s watch were overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since being able to watch and recruit players in person again, the goal has been to rebuild the program, which meant bringing in large recruiting classes that make up the majority of the team’s lineup today.

Bergeron's contract had one year remaining, which will have to be bought out. Miami will owe him $330,000 next year unless he finds another job.

The athletic department has begun an “immediate search” for a new coach to help make the program competitive in the NCHC while keeping the players strong in the classroom.

@jjmid04

middleje@miamioh.edu



