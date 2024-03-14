Kasey Turman elected Editor-in-Chief of The Miami Student

Kasey Turman (left) and Olivia Patel (right) are the new Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor of The Miami Student.

In just over a year, Kasey Turman, a junior journalism and political science major, went from being a new writer to the next Editor-in-Chief of The Miami Student.

Turman brought several ideas for change during the candidate forum this past Sunday, including revamping the audio editor position and taking time to attend different section meetings.

“I want to go every so often to a lot of types of meetings,” Turman said, “meet new people and … just be interactive with everyone at the paper.”

Turman ran uncontested and won in a vote of confidence over no confidence. He looks forward to taking on this new role and continuing in the footsteps of those before him.

“I’m excited for the next year,” Turman said, “to continue all of the great things The Miami Student has done while extending into the future and seeing what is possible for us.”

Turman made his first appearance in the newsroom as a sophomore in January 2023 at what he thought was a Campus & Community (C&C) section meeting. Imagine his surprise when he found himself at an Entertainment meeting instead.

“I was his first connection at TMS,” said Sean Scott, current Editor-in-Chief. “I remember inviting him to the first meetings and then accidentally inviting him to the wrong one.”

Yet, Scott's mistake didn’t dampen Turman's spirit. Instead, Turman embraced the chance to work across sections, and over his first two months at The Student, he wrote not only for C&C but also for the Entertainment and Opinion sections. Eventually, the newsroom became a second home and his dedication to TMS continued to grow.

“I want to keep the paper at the highest standard that it is,” Turman said. “Journalism is changing all the time and we change with it.”

Fred Reeder Jr., the faculty adviser for The Student, has been Turman's professor for several semesters. Last fall, Reeder chose Turman to be one of his Undergraduate Assistants (UA) for his JRN 101 class. Reeder said he is confident Turman will make a great Editor-in-Chief because of the skills he displayed as a student and UA.

“When I choose UAs, I choose them based on a number of variables,” Reeder said, “and their ability to lead a group of students is high on that list.”

Turman and his Managing Editor, Olivia Patel, will officially take on their new positions on March 14.

