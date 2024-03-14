I had fun taking pictures of you all

Jake Ruffer stands dumbfounded that the fan found its way atop our EIC’s desk. It should NOT be there.

You may have seen me. I’ve been out there a lot — random places, holding a camera. I promise I was working on stuff. Journalism stuff. News. Maybe sometimes I was messing around for art class or because I felt like it. But, like, usually it was work.

Thanks for being chill about it, if you were ever photographed. Thanks for talking to me about everything, too. Good things, bad things, sometimes even personal things. Thanks for being willing to share what you had to say. It was great meeting all of you and getting to know the community a little better with each person I photographed or talked to.

Thanks for helping me create the work that pointed me in the direction I want to take my life, and that kept me in the organization that’ll help me get where I want to go. I hope that, even in small ways, the stories and photographs helped people feel better about the school we go to and the place we live.

The Miami Student gave me a greater purpose than I thought I’d have in college. It also gave me a lot of good times. I’m going to miss hanging out in the newsroom, photographing sports games and getting out on the street to pursue a story or a picture. The Student was also one of the places I got to better know my best friend.

It’s crazy to think it’s over now, but I hope everyone reading this has also gotten something positive out of The Student in the last four years.

A collection of some of Jake Ruffer's favorite photo's.

