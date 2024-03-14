Established 1826 — Oldest College Newspaper West of the Alleghenies
OPINION

I had fun taking pictures of you all

Jake Ruffer stands dumbfounded that the fan found its way atop our EIC’s desk. It should NOT be there.
You may have seen me. I’ve been out there a lot — random places, holding a camera. I promise I was working on stuff. Journalism stuff. News. Maybe sometimes I was messing around for art class or because I felt like it. But, like, usually it was work.

Thanks for being chill about it, if you were ever photographed. Thanks for talking to me about everything, too. Good things, bad things, sometimes even personal things. Thanks for being willing to share what you had to say. It was great meeting all of you and getting to know the community a little better with each person I photographed or talked to.

Thanks for helping me create the work that pointed me in the direction I want to take my life, and that kept me in the organization that’ll help me get where I want to go. I hope that, even in small ways, the stories and photographs helped people feel better about the school we go to and the place we live.

The Miami Student gave me a greater purpose than I thought I’d have in college. It also gave me a lot of good times. I’m going to miss hanging out in the newsroom, photographing sports games and getting out on the street to pursue a story or a picture. The Student was also one of the places I got to better know my best friend.

It’s crazy to think it’s over now, but I hope everyone reading this has also gotten something positive out of The Student in the last four years.

A collection of some of Jake Ruffer's favorite photo's.

rufferjm@miamioh.edu







Claudia Erne sports a huge smile during one of The Student’s production nights.

Let go of expectations and challenge yourself

By Claudia Erne | 10 hours ago

At the start of my junior year, I was casually skimming the weekly newsletter from the Department of Media, Journalism & Film in my inbox and saw that The Miami Student was seeking a new social media manager. I hadn’t heard much about The Student but quickly took to the internet to learn more about the organization.

Jack Schmelzinger stands in front of The New York Times building. This guy wrote a book while in college. Damn.

Miami’s been very, very good to me

By Jack Schmelzinger | Yesterday

Before my first year at Miami University, I changed my major away from journalism. Thankfully, James Tobin, a journalism professor, somehow saw that, gave me a call and talked to me about the Miami journalism program. After we hung up, I went right back into the system and changed my major back. 

