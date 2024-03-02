Established 1826 — Oldest College Newspaper West of the Alleghenies
FOOD

Bubble tea is popping Uptown: A ranking of Oxford’s boba shops and restaurants

For students and community members looking for boba tea in Oxford, there are many options. From designated shops to restaurants with small selections, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, and it can be difficult to know where to start.

I teamed up with Mollie Duffy, a senior public administration and organizational leadership major, who runs the Instagram account @thebobaconcierge, to help taste test. Together, we embarked on a one-night boba adventure hitting six different shops.

For this experiment, we wanted to try to keep things as controlled as possible. The plan was to get a regular sized milk tea at each location and then try them all at the same time.

The evening started at Yum Cha, a shop in the plaza across the street from Kroger on Locust Street. We got a 16 ounce regular for $4.95. The store was cute and clean, although it was empty.

The bulk of Oxford’s boba is Uptown, so that’s where we headed next. 

We tried Ramen Hachi first, which carries Tsaocha tea. The restaurant was lively with people chatting over ramen. Tsaocha didn’t have anything labeled “original milk tea,” so we opted for their ruby black tea, which was 20 ounces for $5.95.

Just a few doors down was Brick House Cafe, which didn’t carry tea at all. The restaurant looked as if it was trying to be an Instagram photoshoot location, with a mix of yellow subway tiles, round clear acrylic tables with rainbow LED lights and vines hanging from the wall. There was even a printout of an Instagram photo box that people could pose with. The restaurant was empty. We got their caramel boba, a 20 ounce for $5.

Next was Phan Shin, which is also more of a restaurant than a boba shop. There, we got a 16 ounce original milk tea for $4.25.

Across the street was Aqua Tea, which felt more like a doctor’s waiting room than a boba shop, with no tables and two rows of chairs lining the walls.  We picked up a 16 ounce original milk tea for $5.50.

Our final stop was around the corner at Drop In Tea, where we got their 16 ounce original milk tea for $6. This was the most crowded shop by far and our final destination.

In our drink comparison, we noticed most of the places had rather hard tapioca pearls, all except for Drop In Tea. Brick House Cafe’s drink was just milk with caramel sauce, and the caramel tasted more like maple than anything and was far too sweet. Aqua Tea’s boba tasted like it had jasmine tea instead of black tea. Out of the six, Yum Cha and Drop In Tea were the best, with Yum Cha having better tea and Drop In having better boba. Next were the actual boba stores, with Tsaocha in second and Aqua Tea in third. Phan Shin’s boba wasn’t bad, just not as good compared to the actual boba shops. 

Enjoy what you're reading?
Signup for our newsletter

rothra2@miamioh.edu

Read More

From Luxembourg to the Oxford Farmer’s Market: Miami Merger operates pop-up bakery

By Jim Rubenstein | 7 hours ago

Birch Creek Bakery, owned by Sasha Symon, first appeared at Oxford’s Farmers Market on a dark, cold January morning 14 months ago, when only the most intrepid of shoppers and growers were there. Sasha and her husband, Mike Symon, have quickly become fixtures at the market, offering artisan bread and pastries Sasha bakes. I buy one or two loaves and pastries from them every week.

Members of the community gather to digitize documents and celebrate a shared past.

Miami professor hosts “History Harvest” at Bethel AME Church

By Liam Miller | 13 hours ago

On Feb. 24, the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church was not set up for regular services. The main chapel was organized to conduct interviews and a secondary space with the ability to digitize documents. The individuals inside were not there for church but rather a data collection event. 

Trending