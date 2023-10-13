New drinks to be added to Brick House Cafe’s menu

The interior of Kuo’s restaurant, Brick House Cafe, features plenty of seating area creating a great atmosphere for students to enjoy their food.

When customers hear the restaurant name Brick House Cafe, owner David Kuo said many people get disappointed that the ‘cafe’ part of the name doesn’t mean they offer coffee.

However, Kuo plans to change that soon.

In a few months, Brick House Cafe is planning to expand its menu to include coffee, smoothies, snow cones and even celery juice.

Kuo owns two stores in Oxford, Brick House Cafe and the soon-to-opened restaurant, Gobbler, and expressed interest in expanding the restaurant’s sushi and boba menu and including more drink options to satisfy a bigger demographic of customers.

“We just want to offer something low-cost and simple like coffee for customers stopping in to enjoy,” Kuo said.

On top of plans to add a smoothie bar in the coming months, Brick House Cafe plans to offer grab-and-go coffee as an option for people craving a drink other than boba tea or a drink from the vending machine as a way to build their customer base.

Even though these new drink options are a few months away from being available to customers, Brick House Cafe is extending its half-price sushi deal from being offered only three days a week to all week long.

“Some students can’t afford full-price [food] on campus, so I wanted to make it more affordable for everyone,” Kuo said.

Students who frequent Brick House Cafe are happy to see the expansion of the menu.

“That would be so iconic,” said Eva Smalley, a junior majoring in marketing. “I always go for the sushi, but they never have enough drink options for me, so I’m glad they’re doing that.”

Sophomore Lyndsi Moore, an education studies and arts management double major, also expressed excitement at the possibility of adding smoothies to the menu.

“I’m not a sushi person,” Moore said, “but I love smoothies, so I’ll definitely be checking it out.”

