J-Term gets a bad rap, and it shouldn’t

Winter break is great for some and far too long for others.﻿

Oxford's quiet streets get quieter after Dec. 17. Chipotle is missing its infamously long line, and Kofenya has open booths. A winter break in Oxford is odd, yes, but it isn’t so bad.

Miami University’s “J-term” this year was a three-and-a-half week term pushing the spring semester to Jan. 29. This means a long winter break for Miami students: six weeks in total. The break can sound daunting, but it’s extra time for students to work, travel, study or simply relax after a grueling fall semester.

At the end of my junior year, I finally had a rough idea of how I wanted to use my majors post-graduation. Yet at that point, I didn’t have time to get an internship to place me on the path I wanted. But at that precarious moment, I realized I had six whole weeks off for winter break — time that allowed me to find an internship and work part-time to get the experience I was lacking.

I like to think that I have a high level of self control (when my doctor told me to stop sucking my thumb at 5 years old, I never did it again). Taking the initiative to seek out winter term opportunities can be difficult. I had to search in early October to have a job lined up for our winter term.

Miami also only seems to push two options to occupy the winter term: taking a class or studying abroad. The average student likely can’t do either without scholarships or a passport — especially if you’re out of state.

But this year, I received an email from my data analytics adviser with a solution: micro-internships. The department organized several three-to-four-week internships with local companies and organizations, specifically designed for the winter term. Brilliant!

Although I already had my internship, I was excited to see the department taking the initiative to provide professional development opportunities to students with nothing to do over the grueling six weeks.

Our winter term is a privilege, and it’s a huge benefit of attending Miami, but the university should aim to offer more opportunities, services and advice for students during this unique, extra term.

More departments should organize micro-internships for students, Miami should consider sending out a flyer with advice and ideas for students to spend their time and how to best focus on mental wellness.

I was in my house, alone, for five whole weeks, which was nice and peaceful, but sometimes quite boring. So why don’t more students stay over break? I mean, how fun would it be to gallivant around Oxford without classes, and few responsibilities? Sorry Oxford residents, I know how valuable time without the student body on campus can be.

An extended winter break is also built-in wellness time for students to recover between semesters.

Not only did I work part-time, I had the time to read, consistently exercise, get back into old hobbies and have the longest ‘Sunday reset’ ever, without the stress of school or holidays surrounding me.

I suggest spending a January in Oxford at least once and using it to your advantage. Take up that hobby you’ve been talking about for years, sleep in and find a resume-building job or a fun one.

Trust me, J-term isn’t that bad when you know how to use it.

Ava Kalina is a senior from northern Virginia double majoring in diplomacy & global politics as well as data analytics while pursuing her certificate in geographic information sciences. She has been an opinion and GreenHawks columnist for two years at The Student.

