Miami men’s basketball hope to change losing streak against Ball State

This Saturday, the Miami University RedHawks (11-13, 5-6 in MAC play) will take on the Ball State Cardinals (12-12, 4-7 in MAC play) at Millet.

The RedHawks are coming off of a tough three game losing streak, with losses to the Ohio Bobcats, Northern Illinois Huskies and the Georgia State Panthers. However, a week between games is hopefully all it will take to get them back on track.

On the other end, the Cardinals also come in cold, losing three of their last four games, including an overtime loss to the Bobcats.

The RedHawks have already met the Cardinals once this season, winning 87-80 in a thrilling overtime match. The RedHawks came back down 11 with five minutes left in the game to tie it with a three-pointer by senior guard Darweshi Hunter at the buzzer, before prevailing in overtime. They were led by senior center Anderson Mirambeaux with 16 points, while Hunter and sophomore guard Ryan Mabrey both had 15 each.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were led that game by junior forward Basheer Jihad with 29 points. Jihad is leading the team in scoring (19.3), rebounds (7.7) and blocks (1.0) per game and will surely be making his presence felt once again. Also leading the Cardinals is junior guard Jalin Anderson, who leads the team in assists (4.4), and steals (1.7).

The RedHawks will enter the game with a 59.3% chance of victory according to ESPN analytics, with home court advantage presumably going to play a major role in the outcome of the contest.

The game will tip off at 3:30 pm on ESPN+, and with plenty of rest since their last game, fans can be sure the RedHawks will come out firing and will hopefully get back on the winning track.

