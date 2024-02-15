LGBTQ+ students find ways to connect on campus

Finding your community at college can be difficult, especially for students in marginalized populations, such as the LGBTQ+ community. These students can experience challenges finding a space to be their authentic selves without judgment. However, Miami University’s LGBTQ+ students have several ways to get involved within their community on campus.

Love. Honor. Pride. Affinity Community

“Love. Honor. Pride.” (LHP) is a Living Learning Community (LLC) that provides a space for LGBTQ+ students and allies during their residential experience at Miami. LHP provides opportunities for residents to connect with student organizations, explore different identities and build community. It also offers gender-inclusive housing in Dorsey Hall, where residents can be placed with a roommate of any gender and have gender-neutral bathrooms.

Felix Karmilowicz, a first-year data analytics major, joined LHP because they wanted a roommate who was comfortable with their identity and access to gender-neutral bathrooms.

Karmilowicz likes how supportive LHP residents are and feels like they don’t have to deal with their problems alone.

“Even though the LGBTQ+ community is so broad, we’ve all been through very much similar situations that it's so easy to connect with each other,” Karmilowicz said.

KJ Pocius, a sophomore nutrition major, enjoys the hall events LHP hosts, such as LGBTQ+ sex education. They also like the “shared identity” of the LLC.

“There is a lot more inner communication and understanding that [there] wouldn't be in most

other places,” Pocius said.

Some residents of LHP have expressed concerns about sharing the residence hall with students from other LLCs, as there have been reports of conflicts within the building. Karmilowicz said LHP has been attempting to combat this issue through recruitment, such as having an information table for LHP at a National Coming Out Day event.

Spectrum

Spectrum is one of Miami’s oldest LGBTQ+ organizations and has been active for 40 years. It is a student-led organization for students of all sexual orientations and gender identities that aims to create an inclusive and supportive community. It also raises awareness through education and activism.

Spectrum partners with the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion (CSDI) to provide information and events for students at Miami. Some events Spectrum hosted last semester include a vigil for Trans Day of Remembrance, “Transform the Night” and Drag Night.

Tali Pinhas, a first-year human capital management and leadership major, is involved with Spectrum and said it has an awesome executive board and amazing club members. He calls the group his “safe space.”

“It’s a very strong, supportive, loving community,” Pinhas said.

Other LGBTQ+ organizations at Miami include oSTEM, Graduate Student Pride Association, Pride and more.

Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion

CSDI develops and implements procedures, programs and activities to benefit the academic success and personal development of diverse student populations. It is committed to promoting diversity and multiculturalism and strives to create an inclusive and affirming environment for students.

CSDI hosts several events throughout the semester to celebrate various awareness days and weeks, including Bisexual Awareness Week, Asexual Awareness Week and Transgender Awareness Week. It also hosts other events like Rainbow Reception and Lavender Graduation. CSDI offers LGBTQ+ and ally training programs for student organizations.

At CSDI, students can find the Open Door Clothes Closet, a free resource for clothing and accessories available for transgender and gender-diverse students. According to the website, students don’t need to prove their gender identity to utilize the resource. Monetary donations are encouraged to support the closet and an appointment must be scheduled to visit.

Pinhas enjoys visiting CSDI when he gets stressed or overwhelmed.

“I can just go to the CSDI and be myself,” Pinhas said.

CSDI is located on the second floor of the Armstrong Student Center.

Pocius said any negative interactions they experience are just “everyday LGBTQ interactions” and aren’t the fault of Miami.

“I definitely feel like Miami is better [with its] openness and not being rude than other places,” Pocius said.

