Graham Nicholson makes RedHawk history as best place-kicker in the country

Miami University junior placekicker Graham Nicholson has won the 2023 Lou Groza Award, given annually to the best place-kicker in college football.

Nicholson is the only Miami University football player ever to win a national player award.

Nicholson had one of the greatest seasons for a kicker in college football history in 2023. 

He made his first 25 kicks of the season. His 26th, which would have given him the FBS record for the most consecutive kicks made in a season, missed in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championship game, which Miami won 23-14 against the University of Toledo. Nicholson enters the record books tied with Chuck Nelson, who made 25 straight field goals in 1982 with the University of Washington.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, Nicholson entered the college football transfer portal, according to On3.com. Later that week on Dec. 8, Miami football announced that Nicholson would return to the RedHawks for his senior season in 2024.

Nicholson was interviewed on ESPN after winning the Groza. ESPN’s Jen Lada asked Nicholson how long he would remember that miss in the MAC Championship against Toledo. 

“‘Til the day I die,” Nicholson said.

