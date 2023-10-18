Fall recipes that are now staples for me

As autumn starts to bloom in Oxford, I can’t help but scour the internet for recipes that make my kitchen smell like a Bath and Body Works during pumpkin season. However, if you’re not a big pumpkin fan, I also have some easy and quick meals that will keep you warm as the temperature drops.

Here are a few of my favorites!

Sweet treats

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

I recently made two dozen or more of these cookies and need to make more because people can’t get enough of them! The best trick for baking is to keep your dry ingredients and wet ingredients separate until both are well combined. When adding the dry ingredients, like flour, I suggest doing it gradually so it fully combines into the dough.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice (my substitute)

½ teaspoon of salt

½ cup of granulated sugar

½ cup dark brown sugar (my substitute)

½ cup of unsalted plant butter (my substitute, can use vegetable oil)

1 large egg

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 cup of canned pumpkin puree

1 ½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Pumpkin spice syrup

Starbucks recently released their pumpkin spice syrup and it went viral. You can find dozens of similar recipes to make that perfect addition to your coffee in the morning. I recommend this Pinterest recipe. The key to making syrup is watching it carefully, stirring often and low heat. All you need is a pot, sugar, and all the spices that remind you of fall.

Savory fall staple

Protein-packed cherry tomato pasta

I started trying versions of this pasta last summer, and I’ve finally found the best way to make it. Depending on how much sauce you want, a cup or two of cherry tomatoes is the base. Then, add garlic cloves (I use an absurd amount, so choose what smells good to you). I like to use salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and an Italian spice blend.

Sauté all of these together in a few tablespoons of olive oil, then set them aside to cool.

Then you’ll want to have cottage cheese and basil. Boil any type of pasta and save some of the pasta water. I know using cottage cheese sounds like an ’80s health trend, but it will make a delicious, protein-packed pasta dish.

You can also add any other cheese you like to thicken up the sauce. Finally, add your roasted tomato mix to a blender and wait until it’s a puree-like consistency. Add this to your pasta and take a nap afterward, you’ll need it.

Photo by Abbey Elizondo | The Miami Student

Pictured is writer’s, Abbey Elizondo, protein-packed cherry pasta.

Be sure to try one of these fall recipes or venture out on the internet to find a favorite of your own.

