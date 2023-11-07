Voters decide on abortion rights, marijuana and local races in Oxford

Voters show up to Kramer Elementary School﻿, one of the three polling locations, to vote on items such as Oxford City Council seats and Issues 1 and 2.

Th﻿is is a developing story that will be updated with information throughout the day.



Today is Election Day in Oxford, and voters are turning out across three polling locations: the Marcum Hotel, Talawanda High School and Kramer Elementary School. On the local ballot this year are three seats on Oxford City Council, one Oxford Township Trustee position and three seats on the Talawanda School Board.

Beyond the local positions, voters will weigh in on two ballot issues, one to decide on an amendment to the state constitution protecting abortion rights, and a second aiming to legalize marijuana.

Follow The Miami Student for regular updates on how Oxford residents and Miami University students are voting at the polls throughout the day. To learn more about each local candidate, listen to The Student’s podcast, People and Policies.

6:30 a.m.

Even though it was still dark outside, that didn’t stop Oxford voters from showing up bright and early to the polls to vote in the November general election.

Jeffrey Wanko was one of the first residents to cast his ballot at the Marcum Hotel. He said he feels voting is important because it's his civic duty. He was particularly passionate about voting for Issue 1, which, if passed, would propose an amendment to establish in the state Constitution the individual’s right to reproductive medical treatment.

“I think it’s critical that the voice of the people in the state need to be heard, and it’s clear that a majority of Ohioans are for abortion, and it really concerns me the way that officials in the state were able to change the wording on the ballot,” Wanko said.

Over at Talawanda High School (THS), which is closed to students for the day, voters cast their ballots before starting the day.

Justin Kailer, a 2013 Miami graduate and current Oxford resident, arrived at THS to vote just after 6:30 a.m. while his kids were still asleep. Kailer voted no on Issue 1 and Issue 2.

“I believe life begins at conception and so I don't want to see that amendment passed,” Kailer said. “I want less marijuana in our community for my kids. and I know it's supposed to be regulated and there's restrictions, but I think that less is better.”

Angie Moore has lived in Oxford for just over a year and stopped at THS to vote on her way to work. Moore voted yes on Issue 1.

“On Issue 1 I think both sides are going too far, but I would rather err on the side of voting for,” Moore said.

Moore voted no on Issue 2.

“[For Issue 2] there's just too many vape shops,” Moore said, “and I don't really care if people smoke pot, but I don't like all the vape shops popping up.”

According to unofficial numbers from electionlink.net, nearly 20,000 Butler County residents had voted early by the time the polls opened on Election Day, and a further 7,000 voted by absentee ballot.

Reporting by Print Managing Editor Alice Momany and Senior Staff Writer Laura Giaquinto.

7 a.m.

Despite a few morning voters, there wasn’t a line at the Marcum Hotel, and people were able to go to and from the polls in a timely manner. Robert Simpson, a poll worker at the hotel, said many of the voters they see are students and anticipates the busiest times will be late morning and early afternoon.

Simpson said he also anticipates students might have more difficulty voting because of the new voter ID laws, which require a photo ID such as a state ID card, driver’s license, passport or military ID. Voters can no longer use a Social Security card or birth certificate as options.

Simpson said despite the morning lull, the poll workers will be volunteering until the end of the night.

“There’s no such thing as a short day for a poll worker,” Simpson said.

Mark Moore was also one of the few morning voters. Moore has lived in Oxford for a year and half, which he said made him have less informed opinions on the local races such as City Council, so he did not vote on those candidates. He did vote for Kathleen Knight-Abowitz, Chris Otto and Rebecca Howard for Talawanda School Board based on information from a friend.

Moore said he wasn’t particularly passionate about either Issue 1 or Issue 2 but voted for Issue 1 and against Issue 2. Despite the lack of interest in either issue, he still showed up to vote.

“That’s the only way to get your voice heard,” Moore said.

Reporting by Print Managing Editor Alice Momany

7:30 a.m.

THS had signs lining the grass and not a large turnout early in the morning. Billie Black arrived at the high school around 7:30 to cast his vote. Black has lived in Oxford for almost a year and a half and has been a voter since 1973.

Black voted yes on Issue 1 because he believes women should have the right to make their choice.

“I found the anti-Issue 1 ads offensive or dishonest,” Black said. “Issue 1 is simply to preserve for women their choice. No one ever forces anybody to get an abortion.”

Black voted yes on Issue 2 because he believes it is the intelligent thing to do.

“[Marijuana is] less damaging to people than alcohol and for people that have anxiety and pain, it's a good treatment now,” Black said. “We’ll spend far less money on law enforcement while making money on taxes.”

Sally Smith has been an Oxford resident for 30 years and says she votes as a progressive Democrat. Smith voted yes on Issue 1 and says she has been a supporter of Planned Parenthood for more than 30 years.

“I've been active with Planned Parenthood,” Smith said. “So of course, the abortion issue is very important to me.”

Smith voted for Knight- Abowitz, Howard and Otto for school board. Smith says she knows Abbowitz and Otto personally.

“I know their character, I know their qualities, I know their backgrounds, I know their values,” Smith said. “They align with mine.”

Reporting by Senior Staff Writer Laura Giaquinto

8 a.m.

Eighth grader Kara Carver and Talawanda junior Kelsey Carver stood outside THS at 8 a.m. providing information about their father Ivan Carver in his run for Talawanda School Board.

“He tries to see both sides of the story for teachers and for students,” Kelsey Carver said. “He’s trying to get the best for everybody.”

Kara Carver said that having her dad run for school board has been a lot but exciting.

“Last night I didn’t get home until midnight because I was putting up signs with him and then we had to go get more signs,” Carver said.

Reporting by Senior Staff Writer Laura Giaquinto