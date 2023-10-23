What to know about voting in Ohio this November

Election Day is Nov 7. Voters﻿ can find their voting location online at voteohio.gov.

Election Day is fast-approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 7, with reproductive rights and marijuana legalization on the ballot. The Miami Student has compiled information about when you can vote, how to vote, the issues at stake and more.

What are Issue 1 and Issue 2?

Ohioans will vote on Issue 1 and Issue 2 this coming election. Each issue needs 50% of the vote to pass.

Issue 1 enshrines in the Ohio constitution the right to "make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions" without state interference until fetal viability. This includes decisions about abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing pregnancy. The amendment defines fetal viability as the point in a pregnancy in which professional judgment declares "the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus with reasonable measures.”

Abortion is currently allowed in Ohio until 22 weeks, but this is not guaranteed in the constitution. Ohio lawmakers passed a ban on abortions after six weeks in 2022 following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but a state judge indefinitely blocked the law from being enacted.

Issue 2, the Marijuana Legalization Initiative, would allow and regulate the sale and purchase of recreational marijuana for those who are at least 21 years old. A new Division of Cannabis Control would be responsible for the regulation of recreational marijuana. The initiative also enacts a 10% sales tax on marijuana with tax revenue going toward establishing a cannabis social equity and jobs program.

When can I vote?

Early Voting:

Monday, Oct. 23 -Friday, Oct. 27: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 - Friday, Nov. 3: 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5: 1 - 5 p.m.

Election Day:

Tuesday, Nov. 7: 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where can I vote in person?

1) Head to VoteOhio.gov.

2) Click on “Find Your Early Voting Location.”

3) Find your county on the clickable map or scroll through the list below.

4) That address is your voting location.

What should I bring?

With new Ohio voter laws enacted in April, it is important to stay up-to-date with what you need to bring while voting. You must bring identification with a future expiration date, photograph and voter name. Examples include an Ohio-issued driver’s license, U.S. passport, military ID or temporary Ohio-issued ID.

Absentee voting information

To request an absentee ballot, visit ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/how-to-request-your-absentee-ballot

Oct. 31: Last day to apply for an absentee ballot.

Nov. 6: Mailed absentee ballot applications must be postmarked by Nov. 6.

Nov. 7: If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13: The boards of elections must receive absentee ballots (postmarked by Nov. 6) by Nov. 13.

Voting Tips