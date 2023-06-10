Multiple assaults reported during early hours of Oct. 7

The Oxford Police Department (OPD) responded to multiple reports of theft, assault and disorderly conduct between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8.

On Oct. 2, several items were stolen from an individual’s truck bed while it was parked on the 100-block of Melanee Lane.

The next day, a similar report was taken after a student found several items had been stolen from their vehicle while it was parked in the Oxford Commons parking lot. At about noon on the same day, an individual reported that her packages were stolen after being delivered by FedEx.

On Oct. 4, a woman reported that she fell victim to a scam and lost $20,000 after sending a photocopy of a cashier’s check.

On Oct. 5, officers responded to a breaking and entering on the 100-block of Tallawanda Road at 9 p.m. However, after securing the house, it was determined that no one was inside and nothing appeared to be missing or moved.

At 11:30 p.m. on the same night, police removed a student from a bar on the 30-block of E. High St. She was transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital and was issued summonses for disorderly conduct and underage drinking.

On Oct. 6, a male was assaulted on the 200-block of E. Sycamore St. at 11 p.m. by an unknown individual, who fled the scene before police arrived.

Just after midnight on Oct. 7, a male was seen vandalizing a police cruiser. Although the suspect fled, he was later apprehended and charged. Also at this time, a male was carried out of Brick Street Bar and transported to McCullough-Hyde. He was issued summonses for disorderly conduct and underage drinking.

Several hours later at 2:30 a.m., two females were assaulted by several unknown suspects on the 30-block of E. High St. At the same time, police also observed two men trying to fight and, upon intervening, one of the males tried to fight the officer. The male was charged with underage drinking and the possession of a fake ID.

Another assault was reported at 5:15 a.m. after two individuals walking home from McDonald’s were approached by three males. After verbally fighting over cigarettes, the fight became physical, and one individual believes his phone was stolen during the altercation.

On Oct. 8, an individual reported a 20-year-old BMX bike was stolen from their front yard.

