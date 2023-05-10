Established 1826 — Oldest College Newspaper West of the Alleghenies
'Expanding Horizons' - Episode 6

Hosted by Entertainment Editor Reece Hollowell and Opinion Editor Devin Ankeney, each episode of Expanding Horizons features the hosts recommending and discussing albums they love, ranging from decades-old classics to modern favorites.

On this episode, the hosts go into their thoughts on Travis Scott's experimental and controversial "UTOPIA" and The Who's bold classic rock release "Who's Next."

To listen to some of Reece and Devin's highlights from each episode, check out this Spotify playlist featuring their favorite tracks ﻿from the albums.

This podcast was produced and edited by Reece Hollowell and Devin Ankeney, with supervising production by Sean Scott.

@HollowCentral

hollowrr@miamioh.edu

ankenedw@miamioh.edu﻿

