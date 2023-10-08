Defense pitches shutout as Miami tramples Bowling Green 27-0

Miami University's defense ﻿has held opponents to just three total points over the last two games.

Miami University football started Saturday’s game at Yager Stadium with a 15-play, 73 yard touchdown drive. When redshirt-sophomore Rashad Amos lowered his head into the end zone for the first RedHawk six of the day, nearly 12 minutes had ticked off the game clock.

Bowling Green’s ensuing drive went just 13 yards before the Falcons booted the ball back to the RedHawks. It started to look like it was going to be a long day for the visiting team, and the Falcons took 16 offensive snaps in the first half.

“That first drive really set the tone for the game,” Martin said.

It was the first shutout Miami's defense has pitched since 2007. In the last eight quarters of play, Miami's defense has allowed three points total. That's a pretty good way to start MAC play.

By the end of the first half, it was 14-0 in favor of Miami. In the second half, it could’ve gotten even uglier, but the RedHawks focused on eating clock. They held the ball for nearly 20 minutes in the second half and settled for field goals on their final two drives.

Junior quarterback Brett Gabbert finished 15-for-18 with 170 yards and two touchdowns. He added 53 yards on the ground.

“A lot of things went well.” Gabbert said. “The offensive line did a phenomenal job protecting me as always.”

Bowling Green couldn’t do anything on offense. They finished with 135 total yards, 63 on the ground and 72 through the air. The RedHawk defense sacked Bowling Green four times, but they created pressure all day. In the fourth quarter, redshirt-junior defensive lineman Brian Ugwu was in the backfield on nearly every play.

“He can’t block me,” Ugwu yelled at the sideline. “He can not block me.”

Overall, it was a complete undressing by the Miami RedHawks. It’s the first time the team has started 2-0 in Mid-American Conference (MAC) play since 2010 and the first time it has started 5-1 overall since 2003, when they won the MAC Championship with Ben Roethlisberger under center and finished the year ranked No. 10 in the AP poll.

After the game, Martin gave an update on star receiver Gage Larvadain’s status. Larvadain came out of the locker room in full pads and his uniform Saturday but never played a snap. At halftime, he changed into sweatpants.

"We think we'll get him back next week,” Martin said. “We'll see ... we've got a lot of good football players, but he's head-and-shoulders the best football player we've got.”

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

The RedHawks take the field next in Kalamazoo, Michigan against Western Michigan. The Broncos are 2-4 overall so far and 1-1 in MAC play. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, from Waldo Stadium. You can catch the game live for free on the Miami Radio Network.

@jackschmelznger

schmelj2@miamoh.edu