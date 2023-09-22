Preview: RedHawks open conference slate with Kent State

Gliding into its conference schedule with a record of 3-1, and a historic upset over rival Cincinnati, in hand, this Miami RedHawks squad is poised to have one of the best seasons in recent memory.

The fun part is over; now it’s time for these RedHawks to jump into the Mid-American Conference (MAC) grind. The RedHawks open up their MAC slate with a game at Kent State University, the odds-on worst team in the conference.

But part of the reason the MAC schedule is such a grind is that no MAC game can be written off. It’s one of the closest conferences in the country, and weird upsets happen all the time.

“[People will say,] ‘Oh, Kent State is 1-3 this year so they’re not very good,’” Miami head coach Chuck Martin said. “One, you’re an idiot. It’s the MAC, and there are no easy ones. Two, we’re going on the road.”

The game

Kent State comes into this week with a record of 1-3. They’re allowing an average of over 200 rushing yards per game.

The team’s only win came against Central Connecticut State, an FCS school. In games against FBS opponents, namely Central Florida, Arkansas and Fresno State, Kent’s Golden Flashes have been outscored 137-22.

“We were 1-3 last time we won the league,” Martin said. “... so everybody thought we weren’t any good. But we were good, but we didn’t have a chance to be good in the preseason because of who we played.”

Kent State’s head coach from last year, Sean Lewis, appeared to be building something in Northeast Ohio. Then before this season, new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders hired Lewis to run his offense, and most of Kent State’s team left in the transfer portal.

Kent’s offense is mainly a rushing attack. With five new starters on the offensive line, it’s not too surprising that it hasn’t seen a ton of success so far. The Flashes’ quarterback Michael Alaimo is completing just 54% of his passes this season, with three interceptions to just one passing touchdown. So far in his career, he hasn’t been a threat on the ground.

The Flashes have only recorded three sacks through four games. The feeble pass rush mixed with the lack of success defending the run could mean a big day for Miami’s offense, which has averaged over 40 points per game over the last three weeks.

On paper, this should be one of the easiest matchups of the conference season for the RedHawks. Even on the road, Miami is a 15.5 point favorite. But like both Chuck Martin and redshirt junior linebacker Matt Salopek said, the MAC is the MAC. You just never know.

Miami and Kent State take the field on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and you can catch it on ESPN+ or on one of Miami’s game-day radio affiliates.

