'Expanding Horizons' - Episode 5

Hosted by Entertainment Editor Reece Hollowell and Opinion Editor Devin Ankeney, each episode of Expanding Horizons features the hosts recommending and discussing albums they love, ranging from decades-old classics to modern favorites.

On this episode, the hosts tackle their two longest albums so far with George Harrison's double album "All Things Must Pass" and Taylor Swift's expansive "Red (Taylor's Version)."

To listen to some of Reece and Devin's highlights from each episode, check out this Spotify playlist featuring their favorite tracks ﻿from the albums.

This podcast was produced and edited by Reece Hollowell and Devin Ankeney, with supervising production by Sean Scott.

