A list of events to help you celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Friday, Sept. 15, and is celebrated through Sunday, Oct. 15, honoring the contributions and influences of Hispanic Americans to the culture and achievements of the U.S.

Miami University is hosting multiple events across campus for National Hispanic Heritage Month, and The Miami Student has compiled a list of events to help you celebrate.

September 18

Evening Performances: Nestor Torres [6:30 - 8:30 p.m.]

Join the Latin Grammy Award-winning Nestor Torres for an evening of Latin jazz and world music. Hosted at the Parrish Auditorium at Miami’s Hamilton campus, Torres will take the stage to perform in a flutist style of jazz.

September 19

Nestor Torres: A Conversation about Music and International Peacebuilding [3 - 4:30 p.m.]

At the Oxford campus, Torres will give a speech at the Shriver Center about the role music has in international peacebuilding. He will be joined by Miami professors José Amador, a professor in the Latin American Studies department, and Helane Androne, a professor in the English department, and will discuss his role as a Cultural Ambassador for Peace, where he has promoted national and international peace.

September 20

Nestor Torres: Careers in the Arts [11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.]

Join Torres for lunch to discuss how to enter the music industry. The event will take place in the Center for Performing Arts, room 114. In 2001, Torres won the Pop Latin Grammy Award and has been nominated for four Latin Grammy awards and a Grammy Award.

September 21

Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month Keynote speaker, Nestor Torres [5 - 6 p.m.]

Torres, a Latin Grammy Award-winning flutist, will discuss the history of Latin jazz music and perform a few songs in the Shriver Center. Torres has built a career spreading music from Latinx culture in creative ways throughout the world.

September 22

Latin American and Caribbean UniDiversity Festival: 20th anniversary [5 - 9 p.m.]

Every year, the UniDiversity festival celebrates the contributions of the Hispanic Latin American, Latin American, Latino and Caribbean people in Uptown Park through music, activities and food. The UniDiversity festival works to promote diversity and inclusion in the Oxford and Miami communities and connects various student organizations together to host the event.

October 9

Hispanic Heritage Month Potluck [6 - 7 p.m.]

Hosted by the Latiné Student Alliance, the organization is celebrating the end of Hispanic Heritage Month with a potluck in Shideler Hall, room 053.

