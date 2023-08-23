Sports fan? Here are five can’t-miss games within Miami’s sportscene in 2023-24

Most of Miami's athletic competitions are played at the athletic complex, which is past north quad off Bonham Road.

As Miami University gears up for the start of the semester, its student athletes are ready to take to the field this fall. For fans of football, hockey and more, these are the games you can’t miss this year.

Football: Miami vs. Delaware State, Sept. 23

The home opener for the RedHawks comes against the Delaware State Hornets. The Hornets finished 5-6 last season and were 2-2 on the road while the RedHawks lost in the final seconds of the Bahamas Bowl last season and finished 6-7 on the year.

As long as everyone stays healthy, this is a very winnable matchup for the RedHawks. They had some unfortunate injuries the last couple years that limited their potential. However, with the return of star quarterback Brett Gabbert, I expect them to come out aggressive at home following three road games to start the year.

Gabbert is 17-13 as a starter, and he’s accumulated many accolades over his career at Miami. He led Miami to a Mid-American Conference Championship in 2019 as a true first-year. A season with a healthy Gabbert opens up many opportunities on offense.

Hockey: RedHawks vs. Canisius, Oct. 13

Catching a Miami Hockey game live is an unmatched experience. Interactive chants accompany every play, penalty and on-ice scenario, with games and prizes for students and performances between periods. It’s the only sporting event where you can be eye level with the players as you sit right on the glass in the student section.

Unfortunately, historically impressive Miami Hockey has not been as competitive in the past couple years including last season going just 8-24-4. However, four team members attended NHL development camps this offseason, including goaltender Logan Neaton with the Winnipeg Jets, forward Matthew Barbolini with the Vancouver Canucks, forward John Waldron with the Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Spencer Cox with the New Jersey Devils camp.

Last season Miami swept Canisius at home, outscoring them 7-3 in their series. These are the first home games of the season, and I expect a big crowd in Goggin Arena.

Miami Men’s Basketball: RedHawks vs. Toledo, Time TBD

The schedule for the RedHawks basketball season has yet to be released, but judging by last season, this is the game you want to see. Toledo had a very experienced starting five last season and finished second in the MAC tournament, while the RedHawks fell just short to Toledo 81-78 in their first matchup.

This year Miami has added impressive recruits who will join the returning 6-foot-8 Anderson Mirambeaux, who averaged 14 points per game and started 31 games last season. They’ll also be playing with standout athlete Morgan Safford, who is a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor. Safford, a 6-foot-5 guard, had 33 steals and averaged 15 points a game in 2022-2023. I expect head coach Travis Steele’s second season at Miami will lead to a big year after going on an incredible stretch at the end of last season to make the MAC tournament.

Miami Field Hockey: RedHawks vs. Brown University Sept. 17

The women's field hockey team is the most dominant team in the past decade at Miami. The five-time reigning MAC champs will host the MAC field hockey tournament this season in November.

Returning leading scorer Claudia Negrete Garcia started all 22 games last season and was named First Team All-MAC. I expect another successful season for the RedHawks returning many experienced players and Head Coach Iñako Puzo. Last season Miami lost to Brown in heartbreaking fashion 3-2 in overtime. I expect a RedHawk favored outcome this season in Oxford, as the team was 8-1 at home last season.

Miami Softball: RedHawks vs. Northern Illinois, Time TBD

The softball schedule is still undetermined, but this is a matchup I would make time on my calendar for. Northern Illinois was the only team to win a MAC series against the RedHawks last season, sweeping them 3-0. Two of the games in the series were determined by a single run. That being said, Miami has dominated in recent years, winning the MAC tournament every year since 2019.

The RedHawks will be playing behind the best player in the MAC, Karli Spaid. Spaid led the team with 66 hits — 22 of them being home runs, putting her fourth in the nation last season — and 61 RBIs. She has been named First Team All-MAC three years in a row and leads active RedHawks in career home runs with 67. The RedHawks are led by Head Coach Kirin Kumar. Kumar is 81-15 in the MAC over her career at Miami and has turned Miami Softball into a powerhouse.

