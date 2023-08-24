PHOTOS: Miami freshens up campus with summer construction projects

Academic Quad was especially impacted by construction this summer, spanning from outside Armstrong Student Center to around McGuffey Hall.

While students spent their last few weeks of summer getting ready to move back to Oxford, Miami University and Oxford itself have been busy making improvements.

On campus, construction workers have spent the summer finishing renovations on Ogden Hall and Bell Tower Commons. Construction is also continuing on the McVey Data Science Building, set to be finished in December. Other improvements were being made across campus, too, with plenty of sidewalks blocked off to foot traffic while students were away.

Oxford itself has been repaving roads ahead of the fall semester, including sections of Spring Street and Collins Street.

