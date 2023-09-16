First-years and returning students alike battle the weather during move-in

Miami University welcomed its newest class of first-years to campus during move-in on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Thursday, Aug. 24. Although some students moved in early, the sidewalks in front of the residence halls were still filled with cars.

Both Wednesday and Thursday brought heat, and Thursday started with thunderstorms, but the unfortunate weather didn’t stop the first-years and their parents.

First-years

First-years Kayden Pence and Ava Arsenault had different experiences when they moved into their Young Hall dorm.

The roommates moved in on different days. Pence, a business analytics major, didn’t have to move far being an in-state student and came Thursday. Arsenault, an accounting major, came from Texas and had to move in earlier in the week.

Arsenault said she shipped some of her belongings to her grandparents who live in Illinois so she could move in more easily.

Photo by Luke Macy | The Miami Student

Kayden Pence and her roommate Ava Arsenault enjoyed coloring despite the heat.

Pence and Arsenault were surprised by the size of their dorm, but they made it work.

“We fit a couch in there somehow, so we’re balling,” Pence said.

Even though they’re looking forward to college, the roommates also said they’re nervous about the workload.

Welcome Weekend

To greet students and make them feel welcome on campus, Miami Activities and Programming (MAP) hosted their annual “Welcome Weekend” events.

Although not all students were on campus yet, Wednesday started with a screening of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and games. Thursday had a “Family Fun Zone” on Central Quad for those who were moving in that day, and the night had a block party by the Rec Center.

Friday had a mix of events promoting themes of wellness, classroom and community. Pence and Arsenault attended a wellness session at the Rec Center and enjoyed coloring, despite the continued heat.

“I like that they give out water,” Arsenault said.

Saturday, MAP hosted another movie, “Top Gun: Maverick,” at Central Quad and a Kona Ice food truck. The next day, first-years went to the “Love and Honor Convocation” in Millett Hall, where Miami’s President Greg Crawford welcomed the class of 2027.

Returning students

Katie Masa experienced her second move-in to Stonebridge Hall this year, recruiting her dad and brother to help her make the trek from North Carolina. She moved in earlier than other sophomores because of the drive.

The sophomore nursing major lived in Stonebridge as a first-year and is living with the same roommate in Stonebridge this year. It wasn’t her first choice as no other rooms were available, but the familiarity didn’t hurt.

“We were hoping to be in Young because we have friends there, but Stonebridge is nice,” Masa said.

Photo by Luke Macy | The Miami Student

Katie Masa's dad helped her move into Stonebridge Hall.

Her air conditioner was broken in her new dorm, so she had to move in late to make sure it was working. With temperatures nearing 100 degrees outside, she certainly made use of it.

She’s looking forward to her second year at Miami, especially because she’ll get to use the new nursing building. She lives close to what she needs and knows her way around the campus and Uptown.

“I’m so stoked,” Masa said. “It’ll be nice to have everything in a localized area.”

