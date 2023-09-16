Established 1826 — Oldest College Newspaper West of the Alleghenies
NEWS

As students return, crime in Oxford increases

Crime

<p>Oxford has seen an uptick in crimes, particularly alcohol-related incidents, since students arrived on campus last week.﻿</p>

Oxford has seen an uptick in crimes, particularly alcohol-related incidents, since students arrived on campus last week.﻿

Between Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, Oxford police logged multiple crimes including instances of burglary and underage drinking all reported in the weekly Oxford Police Department (OPD) report.

At 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Judy Drive for an injury crash involving a pickup truck and a large dumpster. Officers then determined that the driver recently used narcotics and had a warrant out for his arrest. He was then arrested for OVI and transported to Butler County jail.

At 1 a.m. on Aug. 24, officers responded to an unresponsive male on the corner of E. Church Street and Bishop Street. The 19-year-old male was charged with multiple liquor violations.

At 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, a male was punched in the face at a business on the 30 block of High Street. The assailant was known by the victim and was charged with assault.

On Aug. 26, police responded to a number of calls. At 1 a.m., a male refused to leave a business on the 30 block of High Street, and officers found a fake ID in his wallet. Later that day, officers responded to a house burglary after a speaker and liquor were stolen from an unlocked house.

In the evening, officers arrested a female for underage drinking and cited a home for noise restrictions after receiving reports of loud music. Two intoxicated males on Church Street were later transported to McCullough-Hyde Hospital for treatment and issued citations in an unrelated incident.

Between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, five separate incidents of intoxicated individuals occurred in Uptown, according to OPD reports.

Among those five incidents, one was for an unresponsive male in a yard located on the 10 block of S. Poplar Street. The other four were a combination of intoxicated individuals and concealing alcohol while underage.

@kaseykc7

turmankd@miamioh.edu

Enjoy what you're reading?
Signup for our newsletter

Read More

Alumni are losing access to their Miami email addresses.

Miami alumni set to lose email access in the spring

By Jaclyn Wenhold | 13 hours ago

  Miami University alumni previously had lifetime access to their Miami email addresses as an entry route to their first jobs and as a way for the university to stay in touch with its previous students. After April 8, 2024, though, that window will be reduced from a lifetime to just 45 days.

Trending