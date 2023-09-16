As students return, crime in Oxford increases

Oxford has seen an uptick in crimes, particularly alcohol-related incidents, since students arrived on campus last week.﻿

Between Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, Oxford police logged multiple crimes including instances of burglary and underage drinking all reported in the weekly Oxford Police Department (OPD) report.

At 1 p.m. on Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Judy Drive for an injury crash involving a pickup truck and a large dumpster. Officers then determined that the driver recently used narcotics and had a warrant out for his arrest. He was then arrested for OVI and transported to Butler County jail.

At 1 a.m. on Aug. 24, officers responded to an unresponsive male on the corner of E. Church Street and Bishop Street. The 19-year-old male was charged with multiple liquor violations.

At 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 25, a male was punched in the face at a business on the 30 block of High Street. The assailant was known by the victim and was charged with assault.

On Aug. 26, police responded to a number of calls. At 1 a.m., a male refused to leave a business on the 30 block of High Street, and officers found a fake ID in his wallet. Later that day, officers responded to a house burglary after a speaker and liquor were stolen from an unlocked house.

In the evening, officers arrested a female for underage drinking and cited a home for noise restrictions after receiving reports of loud music. Two intoxicated males on Church Street were later transported to McCullough-Hyde Hospital for treatment and issued citations in an unrelated incident.

Between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, five separate incidents of intoxicated individuals occurred in Uptown, according to OPD reports.

Among those five incidents, one was for an unresponsive male in a yard located on the 10 block of S. Poplar Street. The other four were a combination of intoxicated individuals and concealing alcohol while underage.

