Student encampment for Palestine continues into second day

Protesters were unable to keep a canopy tent up after administrators said it was against student organization policy.

This is a developing story that will be updated with new information as it occurs.

As the sun rose on Friday, May 3, students continued to camp outside Miami University’s administration building, Roudebush Hall, calling for the university to divest from companies funding with ties to Israel.

The encampment, which started at 6:30 p.m. on May 2, is put on by Miami’s chapters of Student for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and the Young Democratic Socialists of America.

Last night, both student organization leaders decided they would tear down the encampment at 6 a.m. Friday, but come morning, the encampment continued.

Around 8 a.m., Miami’s chapter of Hillel sent out an email to students, informing them of the encampment.

“The most important priority for Hillel at Miami is keeping Jewish students safe — first, foremost and always,” the email said. “Jewish students should be able to express their full Jewish identities and support for the Jewish state without fear in a learning environment that is free of hostility.”

Although students supporting Israel met at the university’s seal on Thursday, the group dispersed before midnight last night and had not reconvened Friday morning.

10 a.m.

Early morning rain started to fall, and the group put up a canopy to stay dry, despite taking their tents down earlier in the morning. According to the university property policy, “tents, awnings or other temporary structures must be approved by the Physical Facilities Department and all required permits must be obtained.”

Around 10 a.m., Senior Vice President of Student Life Jayne Brownell, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Scott Walter and Dean of Students BaShaun Smith met with the students and informed them that they had to take the canopy down.

The administrators also said the protestors could occupy the area until 9 p.m. Saturday, May 4 and still be in compliance with the university’s 48-hour camping outdoors policy.

“We plan to be here, and we will continue to fight,” Maysa Constandinidis, president of SJP, said.

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

Constandinidis said the administrators also told them they were working to get a list of the university’s investments by Monday.

Throughout the day, Constandinidis said the group will do community activities such as crafts and playing music. They’re also planning on holding a Shabbat dinner at 6:30 p.m. outside of Roudebush.

“It’s basically a lot of community building today and just good vibes,” Constantinidis said. “It’s always what we like to do.”

Constandinidis, along with treasurer-elect for SJP, Darek Sanabria Valderrama, are the designated spokespeople for the encampment.

While the administrators had left the group by 11 a.m., there were still university police on standby monitoring.

momanyaj@miamioh.edu