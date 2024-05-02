Behind the curtain: The making of “Incandescence”

While in preparation for the Miami University Fashion and Design (MUFD) annual fashion show, President Halle Maskery, Vice President Ally Berkowitz and design co-director Maeve Vulcan shared their experiences with the organization.

As the design team spent the week of the show finalizing their collections and scheduling fittings with their models, Vulcan explained the ideation process for her latest designs – one collection being centered around escapism from a busy senior year.

Halle Maskery and Ally Berkowitz reflected on their previous years with the organization, giving insight into how they run such a large and diverse organization – with this year’s show featuring over one hundred looks.

The organization’s 18th annual show themed “Incandescence” took place April 27 in Millett Hall, beginning at 5 p.m.

