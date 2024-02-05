PHOTOS: Miami University Fashion and Design hosts 18th annual fashion show, “Incandescence” 

Miami University Fashion and Design (MUFD) hosted its 18th annual fashion show on Saturday, April 28.

This year’s theme, Incandescence, can be defined as “the state of intense emotion or passion” or a “glowing and radiant quality.”

The show, which is one of the biggest student run fashion shows in the country, featured 88 models and 19 student designers.

The doors opened at 5 p.m. when attendees could attend “Poppi Hour,” a promotion in which all attendees received free Poppi drinks and could shop at 13 different local vendors, such as Earth and Fire, UP magazine, Kendra Scott, Urban Luxe, Cincy Vintage and more.

MUFD is one of the biggest student organizations on Miami’s campus, with the most registered students on The Hub of any on-campus organization. The group is led by six different committees within an executive board of 14 people. According to MUFD President Halle Maskery, there are almost 200 members involved within the show itself.

“It’s exciting to see so many people care about the organization,” Maskery said. “It’s really exciting for me as a senior to know that so many people love the organization when I’m leaving in three weeks.”

In addition to being president of MUFD, Maskery is also a designer.

“I served as design director last year and didn’t want to let go,” Maskery said. “I figured as a fashion design co-major I’m going to be making things anyway.”

The process for creating the pieces starts fall semester with applications and interviews. Once the designer class is selected, sketch and fabric critiques are hosted to refine the designs.

Over J-term, designers sew from home with virtual check-ins. Spring semester brings production in full force.

“The designers in the program have access to Boyd studio so we spend a lot of late nights together sewing,” Maskery said.

