Hair salons in Oxford: The best spots for when you need a new ’do

When most Miami University students need a haircut, they wait for a break or a long weekend to get it done at home. After all, there is something to be said for hairdresser loyalty. However, there are spots in Oxford that can provide you with a haircut without a trip home. Whether it be a salon, barbershop or chain, there is something for everyone.

Luna Blu - 115 W. Spring St.

Luna Blu, which has been open in Oxford for over 15 years, is a go-to for students and residents alike. Luna Blu is a full service salon offering haircuts and color, nail services, facials, massages and more. Haircut prices start at $38.

Ella Smith, a sophomore human capital management major, recently got a haircut at Luna Blu.

“I am incredibly happy with how my haircut turned out,” Smith said. “The hair really speaks for itself. Luna Blu did a great job.”

Attitudes Uptown - 29 E. High St.

A popular option on High Street, Attitudes Uptown offers hair, nails, makeup, tanning, lashes and waxing services. Haircuts start at $35 and an all-over color service starts at $75.

A customer gets their hair washed at Attitudes Uptown.

Attitudes has been in business for 28 years. Co-owner Mona Kirby attributes that as one of the reasons the business remains strong.

Photo by Sarah Frosch | The Miami Student

Attitudes Uptown always emphasizes the importance of client satisfaction.

“We have the experience,” Kirby said. “All of our staff have been here for quite some time … We really want our customers to be happy and want them to get exactly what they want. If they aren’t happy, we will fix it.”

Enjoy what you're reading?

Signup for our newsletter Email Address

Photo by Sarah Frosch | The Miami Student

Attitudes Uptown also provides men's cuts.

The Rose Room Salon - 317-343 S. College Ave.

Conveniently located off College Avenue, The Rose Room Salon is another option for both Miami students and the Oxford community. Haircuts start at $42.

The Rose Room has received great online reviews, with a total of 4.9 stars from 64 reviewers. One customer said that the staff was friendly and accommodating, getting her into the salon “in a pinch” while another, a visitor from Chicago, said that she loved her haircut.

Salon Signature - 41 E. High St

Photo by Sarah Frosch | The Miami Student

The entrance to Salon Signature

While this location is one of the more expensive options on the list, Salon Signature is an Uptown location offering hair services, facials, waxing, manicures and pedicures. For a women’s haircut and style, customers can expect to pay around $50.

Photo by Sarah Frosch | The Miami Student

A Salon Signature employee giving a haircut.

Great Clips - 421 S. Locust St.

Great Clips, located off Locust Street, is the only national chain located within Oxford.

While the location only offers basic services like haircuts and beard and bang trims, it does offer some convenient features that other local salons don’t. For instance, Great Clips offers the same online check-in system as used nationwide.

Additionally, the salon offers promotions that can make it more affordable than some local options.

Faded Traditions - 8 N. Beech St.

Faded Traditions, located across the street from Kofenya Uptown, specializes in hot towel straight razor shaves. Faded Traditions is a popular option for those looking for a traditional men’s haircut. In addition, the barber shop also specializes in hair graphics. Prices start around $25.

One online review said that Faded Traditions is the “best barber shop in town.” However, multiple other reviewers did note that they have closed early without notice on multiple occasions.

Bowtie Barber - 13 B E. High St.

Another barber shop option in Oxford, the Bowtie Barber, was started in 2015 by owner Keith Wiser after a 10-year stint in professional baseball. With locations in both Oxford and Nashville, the Bowtie Barber offers basic sheer haircuts, an in-depth 70 minute experience, “The Works,” and wedding packages.

Prices start at $37 for a basic haircut and $75 for “The Works” package.

reieram@miamioh.edu







