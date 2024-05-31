Devin Johnson receives sentencing following guilty charges

Community members gathered at the Oxford courthouse Tuesday to discuss the outcome of the external investigation conducted by the Oxford Police Department.

Devin Johnson, a junior football player at Miami University found guilty of misdemeanor charges of assault and resisting arrest following an incident that occurred outside Brick Street Bar on Nov. 18, received the sentencing for his charges on May 30 at the Oxford courthouse.

Johnson received one year of probation along with $1,000 in fines during his hearing. Johnson also received 180 suspended days in jail for assault and 90 days suspended for resisting arrest. He will only serve this time if he violates his parole.

Judge Robert Lyons oversaw the case and said he understood that Johnson hasn’t had previous interactions with Oxford police or issues during his time at Miami.

“You’re a good person,” Lyons said. “These are just bad circumstances.”

Johnson was found not guilty of underage intoxication, and his case of criminal trespassing was not heard.

After the hearing, Brandon Summers, Johnson’s criminal defense attorney from the law offices of Fernando Mack and Carlos Johnson in Cuyahoga County, said the sentencing was appropriate considering Johnson’s history and the situation.

“I think this case was a big misunderstanding,” Summers said. “Considering [Johnson’s] criminal history and what he’s done for himself, it’s a fair sentencing.”

Johnson did not wish to comment at this time.

turmankd@miamioh.edu